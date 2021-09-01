Beacon Pointe Moves the (Space) Needle with Latest Acquisition in Seattle, WA

"From the very first Zoom meeting we had with the Beacon Pointe leadership team and subsequent meetings with other nationwide partners, it was clear to us that Beacon Pointe's culture and mindset was analogous to what we have built at Rainier," shares Grant Hartvigson, Managing Director and Founder of Rainier Financial Group. "We're incredibly excited to see what a future at Beacon Pointe unlocks for our team now that we have access to best-in-class technology, sophisticated investment strategies, and incredible team members."

"Plain and simple, the team at Rainier are just a really great group of people doing really good things for clients," states Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "Our resources will help their team alleviate growing pain points and scale their business, and we think partnering with a team of great people led by a former University of Washington baseball player will allow us to hit it out of the park in the Northwest. I'm personally really excited for this incredible group of people to join our company."

The small but mighty team of four at Rainier joining Beacon Pointe includes Grant Hartvigson as a Partner and Managing Director, James Simone and Kimberly Arnesen as Senior Wealth Advisors, and Lauren Reisenauer as a Client Service Associate.

Grant Hartvigson, CFP®, CLU has dedicated two decades to helping clients achieve financial independence. Grant graduated from the University of Washington Foster School of Business and holds both the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designations. In 2011, Grant was awarded the Puget Sound Business Journal's prestigious 40 Under 40, where he has since continued to be recognized as a dynamic leader in both the industry and community. Additionally, he is a member of Seattle Children's Legacy Advisors, which aims to inspire a new community of philanthropists by assisting in the creation of charitable plans that endeavor to represent the best alignment of donors' minds, hearts and wallets.

With over two decades of experience, James Simone, CFP®, CFA, is a Financial Advisor at Rainier and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. James began his career in Geneva, Switzerland and spent the ensuing 25 years managing assets for institutional and individual clients. James is a member and a past president of the CFA Society Seattle and serves on the board of Friends of Athletic Fields.

With nearly fifteen years of financial planning experience, Kimberly Arnesen, ChFC®, is a Financial Advisor at Rainier and holds the Chartered Financial Consultant designation in addition to passing the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) exam. Kimberly will lead the expansion of Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute to the Seattle area and is a very active member in her local community.

"As we continue our expansion of Beacon Pointe's national footprint, the alignment of our core values to that of potential partner offices is a must," comments Beacon Pointe CEO, Shannon Eusey. "It was abundantly clear from the start that the Rainier team is completely aligned with Beacon Pointe with respect to culture. We are excited to have them on board to continue our efforts in upholding our duties to our clients and our expanding professional staff."

The Rainier Financial Group transaction closed on July 31st and is Beacon Pointe's 6th acquisition deal of 2021, totaling $3.5+B in acquired AUM for Beacon Pointe YTD. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Shannon and Matt of Beacon Pointe, and Grant of Rainier are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with office locations and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including being recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Drake

(949) 478-7425

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors

Related Links

http://www.beaconpointe.com

