Beacon Wellness Brands Names Lisa Tanzer Chief Executive Officer

Tanzer brings extensive marketing, financial, and operational experience in consumer channels having worked closely with leading CPG, entertainment and media brands to transform companies and accelerate growth

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Wellness Brands ("Beacon Wellness" or "Beacon"), a leading intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform and portfolio company of Yellow Wood Partners LLC ("Yellow Wood"), today announced the appointment of experienced consumer goods executive Lisa Tanzer as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's growth.

Beacon Wellness Brands markets and sells intimate wellness devices under plusOne®, the #1 sexual wellness device brand* with mass retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens, as well in growing e-commerce channels. The company's beauty and personal care division manufactures facial skincare and grooming products sold under the Plum Beauty™ and Clio® brands. Beacon Wellness was formed last year by Yellow Wood Partners following the acquisition of the Clio group of brands from Founder and CEO Jamie Leventhal who transitioned to the Board of Directors. Beacon Wellness is headquartered in Newton, MA. Visit www.beaconwb.com.

Ms. Tanzer has a diverse background of experience, most recently serving as President of Katie Couric Media Marketplace where she focused on elevating purpose-driven brands. Prior to that, she was President of positive lifestyle brand Life is Good. She also ran her own consulting firm where she was engaged to provide strategic and marketing plans and develop business partnerships for startups and Fortune 500 companies and has spent time at consumer-facing brands such as Gillette, Staples and Hasbro. Ms. Tanzer is a graduate of Tufts University and received her M.B.A. degree from Harvard Business School.

"We are thrilled to have Lisa join Beacon Wellness as CEO during this critical stage of the company's development and growth. Her valuable perspective and presence will help Beacon Wellness to harness our leadership position and drive the evolution of the intimate wellness category that our culture is seeking at this time," said Jennifer Roach Pacini, Principal at Yellow Wood. "She has extensive marketing, branding, operational, and financial experience having worked closely with leading CPG, entertainment, and media brands that will help Beacon's products flourish in all channels."

Ms. Tanzer said, "I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity with Beacon Wellness Brands. Attitudes towards intimate wellness, sexual health, and self-care are changing and I believe the market has tremendous potential for continued growth. As intimate wellness becomes increasingly destigmatized, there remains a lot of work to do around education, acceptance, and empowerment. We look forward to leveraging the company's wellness, beauty, and personal care brands to further expand the conversation and the business in retail, e-commerce, and other channels. It is an honor to partner with Yellow Wood and our team at Beacon Wellness to continue innovation of new products, expand market channels, and identify additional growth opportunities through acquisitions."

Yellow Wood's diverse family of consumer brands include leading global footcare brand Dr. Scholl's and Scholl International; Beacon Wellness Brands, led by its anchor brand plusOne®; beauty brands Real Techniques and EcoTools; self-tanning brands Isle of Paradise, Tanologist, and TanLuxe; and skincare brands Freeman Beauty and the recently launched Byoma. Yellow Wood also recently announced the acquisition of the Suave brand from Unilever. Suave has a leading position in multiple personal care segments including hair care, body cleansing and antiperspirant/deodorant. The Suave transaction is expected to close in May 2023.**

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands is a Newton, MA-based intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform that markets and sells sexual wellness devices under the plusOne and Deia brands, branded beauty tools under the Plum Beauty brand, and beauty and grooming products under the Clio, PalmPerfect, and Mowbie brands. Beacon Wellness was formed by the acquisition of brands from its predecessor company, Clio. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as online via its own website.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's Consumer Operating DNA® investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

*According to syndicated data from Nielsen and IRI.

** No assurance can be given that any pending identified investment opportunity will be consummated within the expected time frame.

Contact :

