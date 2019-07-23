Bealls, Inc. Drives Operational Agility with Oracle Retail Cloud

"Retail is a dynamic industry that must keep pace with the speed of fashion and continuous disruption from new ecommerce players. Cloud technology has become a strategic investment for us to compete and grow by continuously adopting new innovations and best practices from Oracle that allow us to make more informed business decisions faster than ever before," said Dave Massey, chief digital and technology officer, Bealls. "With new insights from cloud solutions, we're able to better understand our customers and make sure we make the right inventory investments that keep them wanting to return."

Bealls, Inc. leverages traditional and off-price stores to tailor the customer experience. With the Oracle Retail implementation, Bealls will have more information and insight to drive its channel strategy. Logic Information Systems, an Oracle PartnerNetwork Gold level member, will implement a phased cloud deployment of the new solutions.

"To compete in the modern retail world, retailers like Bealls need to be focused on financial performance while delivering a tailored brand experience that converts consumers into advocates," said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail. "By shifting to the cloud, Bealls can leverage a continuous cadence of innovation from Oracle Retail that allows them to respond to ever evolving market demands."

About Oracle Retail

Oracle is the modern platform for retail. Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated platform for best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to accelerate from best practice to next practice, drive operational agility and refine the customer experience. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since its founding in 1915, the family-owned corporation now operates more than 550 stores in 15 states under the names of Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu.

SOURCE Oracle

