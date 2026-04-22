Ferrara Candy Company Selects Orangeburg County for New Manufacturing Site

U.S. sugar candy category leader to invest $675 million, projected to create 1,000 new jobs over 10 years

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrara Candy Company , a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil and Europe, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operation in Orangeburg County. The company's $675 million investment is projected to create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years.

Ferrara Candy Company, a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil and Europe, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operation in Orangeburg County.

Headquartered in Chicago for 118 years, Ferrara operates a network of more than 30 facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,400 people. Its products are sold in over 60 countries and span a portfolio of more than 40 iconic brands including NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Jelly Belly® in the U.S., Terry's and Carambar in Europe, and Dori in Brazil. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company.

"Our new Orangeburg facility represents a major step forward in transforming Ferrara's manufacturing scale and capability, positioning the company for long-term global leadership," said Marco Capurso, Chief Executive Officer at Ferrara. "We are excited about the opportunity to inspire sweetness in the Palmetto State, and we are grateful to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Lightsey and their teams, and the Orangeburg County officials, in their partnership and effort to bring us to South Carolina."

Ferrara's new operation will be located at Highway 21 and Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, where the company plans to construct a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility including processing and packaging, a warehouse for raw and pack materials, and an administrative office. The investment will support Ferrara's high level of consumer demand and strengthen its position as a leader in sugar confections.

"Today marks a transformative moment for Orangeburg County and all of South Carolina. Ferrara Candy Company's $675 million investment in the Midlands is a powerful vote of confidence in our state that will bring many new opportunities for our people," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "We are proud Ferrara has chosen South Carolina as a place to build their future and look forward to the company's continued success here."

"Orangeburg County is excited to add Ferrara Candy Company to a growing list of international companies that have discovered the advantages we offer business and industry. We look forward to partnering with them as we strive together to make our community a better place to live and work," said Johnnie Wright, Orangeburg County Council Chairman.

The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029. Individuals interested in joining the Ferrara team should visit readySC's recruitment website, https://ferrara.readyscjobs.com/. Companies interested in becoming a supplier or vendor for Ferrara should complete the online interest form

After the Joint Bond Review Committee recommended approval, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority authorized the issuance of General Obligation State Economic Development Bonds in a principal amount not exceeding $85 million to offset the cost of acquiring the site, site improvements and related infrastructure.

"We are excited to welcome Ferrara Candy Company to the Palmetto State. This milestone investment in Orangeburg County, as well as the addition of 1,000 new quality jobs in South Carolina, is set to transform the community, strengthen the workforce and fuel economic prosperity for generations to come," said Harry M. Lightsey III, Secretary of Commerce.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development also approved job development credits related to the project.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

About S.C. Commerce Welcome to South Carolina. The new headquarters of American innovation. As the state's lead economic development agency, the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) works to recruit and support companies of all sizes in their quest to launch, expand and build a legacy. With proactive, strategic initiatives that help the agency create economic opportunities to increase choices for all South Carolinians, S.C. Commerce champions new and existing businesses and partnerships that fuel emerging and established industries alike. S.C. Commerce is the principal collaborator for SC NEXUS, a consortium of state leaders in government, utilities, higher education and other stakeholders exploring advanced energy. Recognized for its pro-business climate and policies that have attracted global brands and industry leaders, South Carolina is committed to maintaining the state's long-term competitiveness while building a modern economy — one that is diverse, supporting businesses at every phase of their lifecycle — allowing people to live and work where they love. For more information, visit www.sccommerce.com.

SOURCE Ferrara