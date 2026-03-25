Trolli Celebrates Xbox's 25th Anniversary, Invites Gamers to "Sour Up" with In-Game Content and PAX East Takeover

Partnership Delivers Power-Ups for World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Forza and Launches Immersive "Sour House" Fan Experience at PAX East

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trolli announced a new collaboration with Xbox for a national retail promotion celebrating the global gaming and entertainment brand's 25th anniversary. Running now through August 2026, the "Sour Up and Win" program features a collectable series of packs that unlock in-game content for three marquee titles - World of Warcraft: Midnight, Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, and Forza Horizon 6 – alongside chances to win Xbox prizes.

Limited-edition packs include: Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Trolli Very Berry, Trolli Fruit Punch worms and Trolli Gummi Pops. Each specially marked pack unlocks in-game content!

The Xbox 25th Anniversary marks a massive moment for the gaming community and Trolli is delivering the ultimate power-up for gamers. The limited-edition packs include: Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Trolli Very Berry, Trolli Fruit Punch worms and Trolli Gummi Pops. Each specially marked pack unlocks in-game content — a custom Trolli Peel P50 livery in Forza Horizon 6, a three-weapon bundle in Diablo IV, and Gummi the Glow Wyrm pet in World of Warcraft, giving gamers the sour, sensory jolt they deserve while playing.

Trolli Debuts "The Sour House" at PAX East – Where Snacking and Gaming Collide

Trolli will transform PAX East 2026 (March 26-29, Boston Convention Center) into the ultimate gaming destination with "The Trolli Sour House," an immersive activation packed with unforgettable experiences during the event.

Sour Fuel: Power up with the perfect sour-meets-sweet Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and frozen Gummi Pop treats while exploring featured product displays.

Power up with the perfect sour-meets-sweet Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and frozen Gummi Pop treats while exploring featured product displays. Photo Ops + IGN Meet & Greets: Capture shareable moments throughout the Sour House and meet talent from IGN's Game Scoop! and Unlocked.

Capture shareable moments throughout the Sour House and meet talent from IGN's Game Scoop! and Unlocked. Daily Giveaways: Enter to win ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming devices by sharing Sour House photos on social media using #TrolliSourHouse, with additional surprise giveaways throughout the weekend.

Can't make it to Boston? Trolli is bringing the Sour House to fans everywhere via IGN, YouTube, and Forza's Twitch channel, plus giveaways. No PAX badge required.

"Gaming is where culture lives, and Trolli has been part of that world alongside Xbox since 2021. Getting to celebrate their 25th anniversary together feels like the right next step," said Tia Craddock, Brand Manager at Trolli. "For us, this is bigger than a retail promotion. The best gaming moments deserve something that matches the energy, and that's exactly what Trolli brings."

How to Participate

Each participating pack of Trolli includes codes to unlock exclusive in-game content. Visit www.trolli.com/Xbox for official rules, retailer locations and more information about "Sour Up and Win." for official rules, retailer locations, and more information about "Sour Up and Win."

About Trolli®

Trolli has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli is led by breakthrough innovations, like Sour Electric Crawlers™, Sour Bursting Crawlers™ and Sour Brite Squad™ and includes its classic Sour Brite Crawlers®, Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus®, Peachie O's®, and more. The brand continues to resonate with consumers through thrilling campaigns and partnerships, like a recent collaboration with Elgato. To learn more about Trolli, visit trolli.com, or follow along on TikTok and Instagram.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

SOURCE Ferrara