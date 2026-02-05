Roadmaster Partners with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to Drive Economic Opportunity Through CDL Training

JOTO PR Disruptors™ has partnered with Roadmaster Drivers School, a national leader in CDL training, to amplify its mission of expanding economic opportunities through modernized facilities, hands-on training, and direct career pathways in the trucking industry.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. faces a persistent need for skilled professional drivers, Roadmaster Drivers School is leading the charge in workforce development, creating direct pathways to stable, high-paying careers in the trucking industry. With recent multi-million dollar investments in renovated training facilities in states like Mississippi and Georgia, Roadmaster is modernizing CDL education and expanding economic opportunity.

"Roadmaster is proving that when you invest in people and give them a clear path to success, you strengthen the entire economy. They are not just filling truck seats; they are building a stronger, more resilient workforce, one driver at a time."

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the national CDL training leader because its mission to empower individuals with practical, high-value career skills aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing organizations with proven, life-changing solutions. Roadmaster isn't just offering a license; it provides a comprehensive support system that includes financial assistance and direct job placement.

"Roadmaster is fundamentally changing the financial trajectory for families by providing a direct route to the middle class," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "They've built a model that dismantles the barriers to entry and equips people with the skills for a secure career in about a month. That's not just training; it's economic empowerment in action."

The partnership leverages JOTO's Anti-PR® strategy to amplify Roadmaster's leadership in vocational training and workforce development. The campaign highlighst how Roadmaster's hands-on, modern approach prepares graduates for the real-world demands of the trucking industry, building a pipeline of road-ready drivers for America's supply chain.

With the trucking industry offering competitive wages well above the median household income in many states, Roadmaster's ELDT-compliant program provides a tangible alternative to traditional career paths that require extensive time and investment. By pre-qualifying students with hiring carriers, Roadmaster ensures a seamless transition from training to employment.

"The conversation about the labor shortage often misses the most obvious solution: accessible, high-quality training for essential careers," Helms continued. "Roadmaster is proving that when you invest in people and give them a clear path to success, you strengthen the entire economy. They are not just filling truck seats; they are building a stronger, more resilient workforce, one driver at a time."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Roadmaster Drivers School

Roadmaster Drivers School is a national leader in Class A CDL training, providing students with the hands-on experience and comprehensive support needed for a successful career in trucking. With schools across the country, Roadmaster offers financial assistance options, job placement support, and modern training to prepare the next generation of professional truck drivers.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR