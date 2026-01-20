Bear Icebox Communications Acquires Boutique PR Firm Carson Stoga Communications

Acquisition Expands Agency's Reputation Management Capabilities and Marks The Beginning of BICOM's 10 Year Anniversary

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications (BICOM), a full-service strategic PR and communications firm, announces the acquisition of Carson Stoga Communications, a boutique PR and communications agency with over two decades of experience in brand reputation and crisis management. This partnership bolsters BICOM's already comprehensive communications offerings.

"In an era of instantaneous information and AI everywhere, organizations need an effective human communication strategy to cut through the noise so their brand is protected, proactive, and prevailing in this quickly evolving media landscape," said Bob Spoerl, BICOM's CEO and co-founder. "This acquisition enhances our ability to provide strategic communications support for clients facing a crisis or those who simply want to be prepared for when it hits."

The addition of the Carson Stoga expands Bear Icebox's depth in crisis readiness and reputation management, strengthening its ability to support organizations before, during, and after high-pressure moments. Together, the firms will deliver a more integrated approach to communications that combines proactive planning, real-time response, and long-term brand resilience strategies for clients operating in complex and fast-moving environments.

"Reputation is built or lost in real time, and our team has spent decades helping brands navigate those high-stakes moments," said Susan Stoga, co-founder of Carson Stoga. "This partnership allows us to combine our experience with additional resources and strategic insight, expanding our ability to help organizations anticipate risk, navigate high-stakes moments, and protect long-term brand value."

Stoga will serve as a senior strategist and continue leading crisis and reputational accounts and projects. Patti Thomas, long-time Carson Stoga senior leader, will join as well.

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox Communications has grown into a trusted communications partner for B2B brands. The agency has earned recognition as a 3x Inc. Magazine Power Partner Award Winner, a top performer on Clutch.co, PRNews Platinum PR Awards Finalist and has been featured in outlets such as Entrepreneur Magazine and The PR Net. BICOM works with clients across the financial services, manufacturing, industrial and professional services, and hospitality industries.

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com.

