Bear Icebox Communications Joins Independent Agency Network IPREX

Global communications network expands its footprint by adding a new Chicago-based partner agency, signaling strong momentum for 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications , an award-winning full-service strategic PR and communications firm in Chicago, proudly joins IPREX , a global communications and PR network of more than 1,100 professionals in over 100 markets worldwide.

For 40 years, IPREX has brought leading independent PR and communications agencies together to share expertise, resources, and trusted connections. This commitment to development ensures members stay ahead of industry trends, apply best practices, and deliver outstanding results. The additions further broaden the capabilities available across IPREX and create new opportunities for partners to collaborate across services and sectors.

"Since our launch, Bear Icebox has had our sights set on helping clients expand globally. We've worked with clients across more than two dozen countries, helping them grow in the U.S., and as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, are looking forward to expanding our portfolio through collaborations with agencies worldwide," said Bob Spoerl , Bear Icebox's CEO and co-founder. "Being welcomed into the IPREX global community gives us the international resources and partners to service clients on a global scale with localized expertise."

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox Communications has grown into a trusted communications partner for B2B brands. The agency has earned recognition as a 3x Inc. Magazine Power Partner Award Winner , a top performer on Clutch.co , PRNews Platinum PR Awards Finalist , and has been featured in outlets such as Entrepreneur Magazine and The PR Net . Bear Icebox joins Rudd Resources as the only Chicago-based firms in the IPREX network.

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com .

