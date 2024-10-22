Bear Icebox Communications Receives 2024 Inc. Power Partners Award

The award highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media announced today the third annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations worldwide that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Bear Icebox Communications, the Chicago-based full-service public relations agency behind the "9-point framework for PR," has been chosen as a recipient based on validation from its clients.

Bob Spoerl and DeAnna Spoerl, Bear Icebox co-owners

The Inc. list recognizes firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, and other business areas. All companies received top marks from clients for helping leadership navigate their respective industries.

These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various business facets, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

Since 2016, Chicago-based public relations firm Bear Icebox has established itself as a leading communications agency, recognized as a top performer on Clutch.co, and leader in outlets such as Entrepreneur Magazine. The firm specializes in servicing B2B clients in the manufacturing, industrial, and professional services industries and franchising. Learn more about Bear Icebox's impact on its case studies page.

"Our team of PR professionals brings a combination of energy, enthusiasm, and experience to every campaign we run," said Bob Spoerl, CEO of Bear Icebox Communications. "This award reflects our commitment to bringing our clients fresh ideas and new perspectives. We're grateful for the support of our partner clients, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service."

Kathleen Kuhn—the former president and CEO of HouseMaster and current Principal of Michael Ryan Consulting—has worked with Bear Icebox across several organizations.

"PR has been an important marketing strategy throughout my career in-home services and given me the opportunity to work with many different PR firms. Bear Icebox has been one of the best of the best, significantly increasing our reach across several different companies during the time I've worked with them," Kuhn said. "The team is open-minded and finds new insights for us. We witnessed meaningful hits and placements across relevant outlets—every platform we tried to receive coverage from was successful because of Bear Icebox's support."

View the complete list of Inc. Power Partners: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024.

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2024.

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox solves PR problems for CMOs, growth officers, and entrepreneurs worldwide who need a spark. The award-winning Chicago-based PR consultancy positions brands and thought leaders for their next stage of success, including hyper-growth and acquisition, early-phase investments, major fundraising rounds, and successful sales and marketing/communications initiatives. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears also excels at helping mid-size companies and legacy brands build awareness to drive lead generation and revenue growth.

The firm has worked with hundreds of clients in 20-plus markets worldwide, but it specializes in servicing B2B clients in the manufacturing, industrial, and professional services industries, and franchising and commercial real estate.

Learn more at BearIcebox.com.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media contact

Eden Kirrish

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications