Beard Papa's Brings the World of Arknights: Endfield to Life with a Limited-Time Cream Puff Collaboration

CERRITOS, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the beloved bakery known worldwide for its freshly baked Japanese cream puffs, is teaming up with Arknights: Endfield, the action RPG from GRYPHLINE, for a limited-time collaboration that invites fans to experience the game in a whole new way — through dessert.

Arknights: Endfield X Beard Papa's Collaboration Starts Friday April 3, 2026 at stores nationwide

Beginning April 3, 2026, the Beard Papa's x Arknights: Endfield collaboration celebrates the game's global launch with a lineup of exclusive, character-inspired cream puffs, collectible giveaways, and immersive in-store experiences at participating Beard Papa's locations across the United States.

Character-Inspired Cream Puffs, Crafted Fresh In-Store

At the heart of the collaboration are four limited-time cream puffs, each inspired by an Endfield operator and thoughtfully designed to pair bold flavors with Beard Papa's signature vanilla custard:

Rossi — A dark chocolate raspberry shell filled with classic vanilla custard

— A dark chocolate raspberry shell filled with classic vanilla custard Perlica — A blue cotton candy shell filled with vanilla custard

— A blue cotton candy shell filled with vanilla custard Tangtang — An Oreo crumble shell filled with cookies & cream filling

— An Oreo crumble shell filled with cookies & cream filling Pogranichnik — A chocolate éclair shell dusted with powdered sugar and filled with vanilla custard

Each puff is baked fresh in-store daily, blending Beard Papa's craftsmanship with the visual identity and personality of Arknights: Endfield.

Limited-Time Sets with Collectibles and In-Game Rewards

Fans can enjoy the collaboration flavors on their own or through exclusive Beard Papa's sets that include official Arknights: Endfield merchandise and in-game rewards, available while supplies last:

4-Pack: Endfield Expedition Set

Includes one each limited-time cream puff, a game code card, an exclusive character keychain, and a sticker sheet.

Includes one each limited-time cream puff, a game code card, an exclusive character keychain, and a sticker sheet. 6-Pack: Endfield Command Set

Includes one each limited-time cream puff, two original Beard Papa's cream puffs, a game code card, an exclusive character keychain, sticker sheet, and a collectible character badge available only with this set.

All items feature original artwork created specifically for the collaboration, making each set a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

From Screen to Store: An Immersive Fan Experience and Fan Contest

Select Beard Papa's locations will feature themed in-store visuals, digital menu integrations, and music from the Arknights: Endfield soundtrack, transforming stores into a physical extension of the game's universe.

Store takeover fan events will take place at these Beard Papa's locations:

Little Tokyo, 333 S. Alameda, Los Angeles (in the Little Tokyo Galleria) on Saturday April 18th, Noon to 5 PM

Katy, Tx store at 23119 Colonial Pkwy A-13 (in Katy Asian Town) on Sunday April 19th, Noon to 5pm. .

Fans can take pictures with cosplayers and limited edition game decor, and meet up with other fans of the game.

Arknights: Endfield fans can also enter to win Arknights: Endfield merchandise and puffs by entering a sweepstakes contest and more by going to: beardpapas.com/endfield

A Shared Focus on Craft and Creativity

"At Beard Papa's, every cream puff is made fresh and with intention, and that same level of care is something we saw reflected in the world of Arknights: Endfield," said Mark Nathan, Beard Papa's USA Marketing Director. "This collaboration lets fans celebrate the game through flavors, collectibles, and in-store experiences that feel just as thoughtfully crafted as the game itself."

The Beard Papa's partnership was previously highlighted as part of Arknights: Endfield's worldwide release announcement, positioning the brand among the game's international partners and underscoring the collaboration's global reach.

The Beard Papa's x Arknights: Endfield collaboration will be available for a limited time beginning April 3, 2026 through May 12th,2026, at participating Beard Papa's locations in the United States, while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://www.beardpapas.com/endfield

About Arknights: Endfield

Arknights: Endfield is an action RPG from GRYPHLINE, now available on PC, PlayStation®5, and mobile platforms, expanding the Arknights universe with large-scale exploration, tactical combat, and immersive worldbuilding. More info at: https://endfield.gryphline.com/en-us

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has become a global sensation, known for its freshly baked cream puff shells and made-daily custard. With over 550 stores worldwide in 13 countries and territories, Beard Papa's offers a wide range of flavors, seasonal collaborations, and high-quality Japanese desserts made from premium ingredients. More information can be found at www.beardpapas.com and on social media @beardpapas

Media Contact:

Mark Nathan, Marketing

[email protected]

949-272-0743

SOURCE Beard Papa's