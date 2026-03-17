Beard Papa's Opens New Japanese Bakery in Philadelphia's Chinatown - Bringing Fresh Cream Puffs to the Heart of the City

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert lovers searching for the best dessert in Philadelphia's Chinatown have a new must-visit destination. Beard Papa's, the world-famous Japanese cream puff bakery, is officially opening its newest location in Philadelphia's Chinatown, bringing its signature freshly baked cream puffs to the city's vibrant cultural district.

Located at 104 N. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 next to the Chinatown Friendship Gate, the new Chinatown Philadelphia bakery will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday March 28th at 11am through Sunday March 29th.

This marks the brand's exciting expansion into one of the most iconic food neighborhoods in Pennsylvania, positioning Beard Papa's as a premier destination for Japanese desserts in Philadelphia.

A New Dessert Destination in Philadelphia's Chinatown

Philadelphia's Chinatown is known for its diverse culinary offerings, and Beard Papa's adds a unique Japanese bakery experience to the neighborhood. The bakery specializes in handcrafted choux pastry shells baked fresh throughout the day and filled to order with premium custard creams.

Guests can choose and watch their order being made, from popular shell varieties including:

Original

Chocolate

Oreo™

Matcha

Each shell is paired with Beard Papa's famous Vanilla Bean custard, with rotating seasonal flavors offered year-round.

Whether you're exploring Chinatown Philadelphia restaurants, searching for a new bakery in Center City, or simply craving a fresh cream puff in Philadelphia, Beard Papa's offers a made-to-order dessert experience unlike anything else in the area. Special blended teas and drinks are also planned for the store.

Grand Opening Specials in Chinatown Philadelphia

To celebrate the opening of this new Philadelphia bakery, customers can enjoy:

FIRST 100 Customers that purchase the special 6 pack will get a limited edition tote

Free Original Cream Puff with any purchase (opening weekend only w. voucher)

(opening weekend only w. voucher) Exclusive Beard Papa's merchandise and special discounts

Sweepstakes opportunities for gift cards and branded swag

Full promotion details and to sign up for Grand Opening day sweepstakes customer can go to beardpapas.com/philadelphia-grand-opening

A Global Japanese Bakery Brand Comes to Philadelphia

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown into an international bakery brand with over 550 locations across 15 countries and territories. The company is known worldwide for its commitment to freshness, quality ingredients, and its signature Japanese cream puff craftsmanship.

"Philadelphia's Chinatown is the perfect home for Beard Papa's," said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa's USA. "We're excited to introduce our fresh cream puffs to the community and become a new dessert favorite in Chinatown Philadelphia."

"Our goal is to bring a premium Japanese dessert experience to every city we enter," added Nathan, "We're thrilled to open in the heart of Philadelphia and welcome guests looking for a unique bakery experience."

Location Details

Beard Papa's – Philadelphia Chinatown

104 N. 10th st (next to Chinatown Gate)

Philadelphia, PA 19107

For more information and a free puff voucher, visit:

www.beardpapas.com/philadelphia-grand-opening

About Beard Papa's

Beard Papa's is an international Japanese bakery specializing in freshly baked cream puffs made with premium custards and handcrafted choux pastry shells. Founded in Osaka, Japan, the brand now operates over 550 stores worldwide and continues expanding across major U.S. cities.

Media Contact:

Mark Nathan, Marketing

[email protected]

949-272-0743

SOURCE Beard Papa's