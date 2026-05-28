Beard Papa's Named Exclusive Dessert Partner for Highly Anticipated Game NTE (Neverness to Everness), Launching Limited-Time Collaboration and Sweepstakes Across U.S. Locations

Character-Inspired Cream Puffs, Exclusive Merchandise, and Fan Sweepstakes Begin June 12

CERRITOS, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the internationally recognized cream puff bakery known for its fresh and natural Japanese-style desserts, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with the highly anticipated game NTE (Neverness to Everness), developed by Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. As the official and exclusive dessert partner, Beard Papa's will bring the world of NTE to life through limited-time desserts, collectible merchandise, and a national fan sweepstakes launching June 12, 2026 at participating U.S. locations.

Beard Papa's X NTE (Neverness to Everness) launching June 12, 2026 at participating U.S. locations. Post this NTE (Neverness to Everness) X Beard Papa's exclusive collaboration starts June 12th, 2026! Beard Papa's is the exclusive dessert chain offering limited-edition cream puff sets and special licensed gifts with purchase at all 35 USA Beard Papa's locations.

NTE has rapidly emerged as one of the most anticipated new titles in the global gaming community, drawing attention for its vibrant urban world, distinctive characters, and next-generation gameplay experience. Through this collaboration, fans can step into the vibrant city of Hethereau, brought to life through Beard Papa's immersive in-store and digital activations.

Enter Hethereau: A Dessert Experience Inspired by the Game

At the center of the collaboration is the debut of character-inspired "EverPuff" cream puffs, combining Beard Papa's signature craftsmanship with the aesthetic of NTE:

Lacrimosa Puff – A luxury Belgian chocolate shell topped with raspberry crumble, filled with Beard Papa's signature natural vanilla bean custard

– A luxury Belgian chocolate shell topped with raspberry crumble, filled with Beard Papa's signature natural vanilla bean custard Mint Puff – A mint-colored Belgian white chocolate shell filled with a refreshing Oreo mint custard filling

– A mint-colored Belgian white chocolate shell filled with a refreshing Oreo mint custard filling Fadia Puff – A purple ube-flavored shell filled with signature natural vanilla bean custard

These limited-time offerings will be available individually and in curated sets designed to reflect the characters and world of the game.

Exclusive Collectible Merchandise

Perfect World Games has created a special collection of limited-edition giveaway items available through in-store promotions and sweepstakes participation, including:

Character Sticker Set

Badge Set with 3 characters

Shikishi Artboard with graphic

In-game Code Card

These collectibles are designed for fans and collectors, extending the in-game experience into the real world.

Enter to Win: National Fan Sweepstakes

As part of the campaign, fans can participate in a nationwide sweepstakes experience inspired by Beard Papa's previous successful gaming collaborations. Guests are invited to scan in-store QR codes or visit: beardpapas.com/nte to enter for a chance to win exclusive NTE prizes.

A First-of-Its-Kind Gaming Collaboration

"This collaboration represents an exciting evolution in how fans engage with both brands," said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa's USA. "As the exclusive dessert partner for NTE, we're creating an experience that blends food, fandom, and immersive storytelling—bringing the world of Hethereau to life in a way fans can taste and share."

By combining one of the most anticipated game launches with a premium dessert experience, Beard Papa's continues to expand its presence at the intersection of gaming, pop culture, and experiential retail

Campaign Launch Details

Campaign window: June 12, 2026 - July 13th, 2026

June 12, 2026 - July 13th, 2026 Locations: 35 Participating Beard Papa's stores nationwide

35 Participating Beard Papa's stores nationwide Highlights: Limited-time cream puffs, exclusive merchandise, in-store visuals, and national sweepstakes

Limited-time cream puffs, exclusive merchandise, in-store visuals, and national sweepstakes Sweepstakes Entry: beardpapas.com/nte

Fans are encouraged to follow Beard Papa's official social media channels @beardpapas on Instagram, Reddit, X, and Tiktok for updates, participating locations, and additional campaign announcements.

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown into a globally recognized brand with over 475 locations worldwide. Known for its commitment to freshness and quality, Beard Papa's specializes in handcrafted cream puffs with all-natural fillings and signature pastry shells baked fresh daily. Learn more at: Beardpapas.com

About NTE

NTE is an ambitious and unique online RPG that takes place in the city of Hethereau - a vast, seamless open world rendered with the power of Unreal Engine 5, where humans co-exist with supernatural anomalies. Players will control a range of vibrant and dynamic characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, to explore the city and investigate these anomalies in episodic comedy-drama storylines. Aside from the core story and RPG gameplay, players will also be able to take part in an ever-expanding roster of activities, including collecting, modding, and racing sports cars, buying and designing their own chic city getaways, and even running a business. Whatever you choose to do with your time in Hethereau, the experience will always be immersive, absorbing, and never-ending.

NTE launches on April 29 for PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. More information is available via the NTE website, or by following the game on X and joining the official Discord server. Learn more at: https://nte.perfectworld.com/en/main.html

Media Contact

Mark Nathan, Marketing

Beard Papa's USA

[email protected]

949-272-0743

www.beardpapas.com

SOURCE Beard Papa's