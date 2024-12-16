Beast Philanthropy Partners with Nuvia Dental Implant Center to Donate $1 Million in Free Smiles

Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Dec 16, 2024, 08:47 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Beast Philanthropy, Nuvia will restore smiles for patients in need providing permanent teeth for each patient in 24 hours.

Smiles Across the Nation For Patients in Need

Earlier this year, patients from across the nation received dental implants and their new smiles in one of these seven Nuvia center locations —Austin, Houston, Baltimore, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix— freely given to them by Nuvia.

Nuvia's commitment to giving $1 million worth of smiles speaks to the belief that everyone deserves to regain their confidence and improve their quality of life.

For the individuals who received treatment, a new smile may be just what they needed to smile confidently, eat their favorite foods again, and enjoy improved oral health.

Permanent Teeth in Just 24 Hours

Each patient who received a new smile got their permanent teeth within the same 24 hours. Although this may sound too good to be true, here is how it's possible.

Unlike traditional dental implant procedures, which can leave patients waiting with temporary teeth for up to 10+ months, Nuvia's advanced process and proprietary technology allows patients to receive permanent, high-quality zirconia teeth within just 24 hours of their dental implant surgery.

The initiative to donate $1 million worth of smiles didn't take months for Nuvia to complete—These Nuvia patients will have their lives transformed overnight.

A Partnership with Purpose

Teaming up with Beast Philanthropy, an organization known for its large-scale charitable initiatives, Nuvia's goal was to create a lasting impact in the lives of patients who need it most.

Nuvia understands just how life-changing a smile can be for the lives of individuals and their families. This fuels their desire to provide smiles to as many people in the world as possible.

Their collaboration with Beast Philanthropy brings together Nuvia's experience and skill with providing full mouth dental implants with Beast Philanthropy's mission to help those in need, creating a powerful force for good.

Giving away $1 million of smiles is about more than just the dental work involved. It's about making the world a better place and reaching out to help others in their times of need.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center, awarded 2024 Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year by the Healthcare Business Review restores smiles with full-mouth dental implants, offering patients a unique 24-hour turnaround for their permanent teeth.

With a focus on advanced technology, precision, and patient satisfaction, Nuvia continues to lead the industry in dental implantology.

Help Change a Life

If you or someone you know could benefit from a permanent solution to missing or failing teeth, all it takes is filling out this simple 60-second quiz to see if you may be a candidate for permanent teeth in 24 hours. Share the quiz or take it yourself to change a life for the better!



 

SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center

