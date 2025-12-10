Nuvia Dental Implant Center is Coming to Harrison, NY Just In Time for the Holiday Season

HARRISON, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the smile you deserve in Harrison, NY with permanent teeth in 24 hours.

Residents of Harrison, NY, and the surrounding area now have access to a life-changing dental implant procedure with the opening of Nuvia Dental Implant Center's newest location.

Harrison, NY will be the second Nuvia center opened in the state of New York, making smile transformations in 24 hours even more accessible.

Harrison residents can now take advantage of the unique Nuvia approach to full-mouth dental restoration: permanent teeth just 24 hours after dental implant placement—no temporary dentures required.

Experience the Benefits of Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours

Traditional dental implant methods often involve multiple fittings, return appointments, and dreaded temporary teeth, leaving patients waiting for what could be up to 10+ months for their permanent smile.

After years of research and the development of a proprietary process, patients in Harrison can skip the inconvenience of temporary dentures and enjoy their final, permanent zirconia teeth the very next day at Nuvia.

Who is a Candidate?

Whether you're a local to Harrison, NY or you're traveling to this center - if you have multiple missing or failing teeth, you may be a candidate for full mouth dental implants.

What Can Patients Expect at Nuvia in Harrison?

During the initial consultation, patients will get a quick CBCT scan to assess the health of their jawbone. Other conditions that might impact dental implant treatment will also be evaluated before a patient is approved as a candidate.

Patients can also expect the Harrison team to include a highly experienced oral surgeon, restorative dentist, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Patients can feel comfortable knowing that they're in good hands.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center is committed to helping others get their smiles back by conveniently offering permanent teeth in 24 hours with full mouth dental implants.

