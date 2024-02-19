Beast Tourney Runs Sunday, February 25th, awarding 30 Seats to Record-Setting $12.5 Million Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The record-setting $12.5 Million Venom tournament is coming to ACR Poker this April and the popular poker site is awarding tons of seats through their Venom Fever promotion.

"Our $12.5 Million Venom is our biggest tournament ever and a true milestone in the online poker industry," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We can't wait to see our players take part in this momentous event!"

$12.5 Million GTD Venom Venom Fever begins with thousands of ways to qualify!
NEXT UP! 30-Seats GTD on Sunday, February 25th at 6:05pm ET
ACR Poker is offering lots of ways for players to get their $12.5 Million Venom seat for pennies on the dollar. Included are Satellites, Mega Satellites, Step Tourneys, an OSS Leaderboard Competition and the Spin to Get IN slot machine.

In addition, there are 200 seats up for grabs through their weekly Beast tournament. The first is on Sunday, February 25th with 30 seats guaranteed. Players can buy-in for $95 or win their seat for free by placing on the weekly Beast leaderboard.

Moneymaker also added that the Venom will crown at least two millionaires, plus many other players will win life-changing scores.

For more info on Venom Fever and $12.5 Million Venom, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

