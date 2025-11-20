Beat the End-of-Year Healthcare Rush with FSA- and HSA-eligible Telehealth at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Take advantage of special savings on telehealth services from BetterHelp, Bilt Labs, Daybreak, and MEDVi–and digital health from OURA–when you shop with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds through FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in an end-of-year rush to schedule doctor visits, upgrade eyeglasses, or get a jump on health improvement goals for 2026, such as getting active, losing weight, or improving mental health–telehealth may be just what the doctor ordered. Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and services that can be paid for with tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds, offers easy access, guaranteed eligibility and zero guesswork, plus special savings on a wide range of telehealth services from brands like BetterHelp, OURA, Bilt Labs, and more.

Take advantage of special savings from BetterHelp, Bilt Labs, Daybreak, MEDVi, and OURA when you shop with flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) funds at FSA Store and HSA Store.

"Telehealth is a proven way to improve access to healthcare services and reduce costs for individuals and families across the country, which becomes particularly important at the end of the year when people are trying to use benefits like FSAs before they expire," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Engaging with telehealth in the coming weeks is also an excellent way to ensure the success of your health goals for the new year."

Get a Jump on a New Year and Healthier You with Special Telehealth Offers from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Bilt Labs : Buy 1 Get 1 50% off. Buy 2 Get 1 Free + $20 off.

Bilt Labs addresses painful foot conditions like gout, Morton's neuroma, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and neuropathy by delivering custom-made insoles to individual customers. The simple, online Bilt Labs process includes a home foot-impression kit that is analyzed by podiatrists, after which the custom shoe inserts are shipped directly to the individual within 21 days. Note: Discount is for new customers only. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Offer ends 12/31/25 at 11:59 p.m., ET.





Bilt Labs addresses painful foot conditions like gout, Morton's neuroma, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and neuropathy by delivering custom-made insoles to individual customers. The simple, online Bilt Labs process includes a home foot-impression kit that is analyzed by podiatrists, after which the custom shoe inserts are shipped directly to the individual within 21 days. Note: Discount is for new customers only. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Offer ends 12/31/25 at 11:59 p.m., ET. BetterHelp : 25% off first month.

One of the largest online therapy platforms in the world, BetterHelp is changing the way people approach their mental health by providing accessible and affordable access to trained therapists anytime, anywhere online. In order for the monthly BetterHelp fee to qualify for FSA reimbursement, account holders must attend at least one therapy session a month. For questions surrounding eligibility of this service, contact your FSA administrator. Note: 25% off discount is for new customers only.





One of the largest online therapy platforms in the world, BetterHelp is changing the way people approach their mental health by providing accessible and affordable access to trained therapists anytime, anywhere online. In order for the monthly BetterHelp fee to qualify for FSA reimbursement, account holders must attend at least one therapy session a month. For questions surrounding eligibility of this service, contact your FSA administrator. Note: 25% off discount is for new customers only. OURA : Up to $150 off select Oura Ring 4 styles (Nov. 20, 2025 through Dec. 1, 2025).

The Oura Ring delivers powerful health insights in a sleek, lightweight design that conforms to any lifestyle. With advanced sensor technology that delivers accurate, real-time data on heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, activity, and sleep monitoring, users benefit from consistent, reliable information about their body and their health. When paired with its membership, the Oura Ring adapts to an individual's health and wellbeing needs over time and provides personalized guidance that enables users to adjust their routine and stay on course to their goals. Note: Online Only. Exclusions apply. See details.





The Oura Ring delivers powerful health insights in a sleek, lightweight design that conforms to any lifestyle. With advanced sensor technology that delivers accurate, real-time data on heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, activity, and sleep monitoring, users benefit from consistent, reliable information about their body and their health. When paired with its membership, the Oura Ring adapts to an individual's health and wellbeing needs over time and provides personalized guidance that enables users to adjust their routine and stay on course to their goals. Note: Online Only. Exclusions apply. See details. Daybreak : 50% off At-Home Sleep Test

The Daybreak Device is discreet, portable, and FDA-cleared for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw slightly forward to open the airway, relieving breathing disruptions. Daybreak offers an alternative to CPAP pumps, masks, and hoses. The Daybreak customer experience begins with a convenient at-home sleep test that is analyzed by Daybreak's team of board-certified physicians.





The Daybreak Device is discreet, portable, and FDA-cleared for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw slightly forward to open the airway, relieving breathing disruptions. Daybreak offers an alternative to CPAP pumps, masks, and hoses. The Daybreak customer experience begins with a convenient at-home sleep test that is analyzed by Daybreak's team of board-certified physicians. MEDVi : $120 off first month, plus free shipping.

Powered by Forbes Health, MEDVi delivers GLP-1 prescription medications and free monthly care coaching services designed to help users achieve measurable weight loss results. Note: $120 discount is for new customers only. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Offer ends 12/31/25 11:59pm ET.

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance. Your employer or FSA administrator is a good place to start for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal. This would be offered through your FSA administrator, whose information can often be found on the back of your FSA debit card. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List ™ at FSA Store® to shop for everyday health products. FSA Store® carries more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Plus, our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer deadline questions and provide support to account holders. Get access to telehealth services at FSA Store® for support with weight management, vision care, mental health needs, fertility care, hearing health, sexual health, menopause support and more.

Important FSA deadline facts:

The December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline is the date by which, for many account holders, the FSA balance must be spent or remaining funds are lost.

While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an employer's plan year. Check with your employer or FSA administrator to verify your deadline.

An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial carryover of unused funds (when an employer opts to allow employees to carry over a portion of unused FSA funds to the following year, which for 2025 to 2026 is up to $660); a grace period (an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically March 15 – during which you can continue to spend down FSA funds on new expenses); and/or a run-out period (a timeframe after your plan year ends – usually 90 days – during which you can still submit claims for reimbursement of expenses you incurred during the prior plan year).

An FSA may have a carryover option or a grace period but not both, and/or a run-out period, and may have no extension at all. Deadline extensions are completely optional and are determined by the employer.

To learn more about the FSA deadline and how to spend funds before December 31, visit FSAstore.com .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce