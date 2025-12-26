Beat the FSA Deadline Clock: 8 "Hidden Gems" to Help Spend 2025 Funds Before December 31 at FSA Store®

Consumers who shop FSA Store® at deadline time can save even more money during the "Buy More, Save More" promotion, December 26 - January 1

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the clock winds down on the 2025 benefits plan year, individuals and families with flexible spending accounts (FSAs) are racing against the December 31 "use-it-or-lose-it" deadline. With approximately 50% of FSA users forfeiting an average of $463 in unused funds, FSA Store ® is urging account holders to check their deadline and their balance, and explore the FSA Store® searchable eligibility list to avoid leaving unused funds on the table.

To give consumers greater opportunity for savings, FSA Store® will offer a "Buy More, Save More" promotion December 26-January 1 at FSAstore.com . Save $25 off $300, $40 off $400, or $100 off $750 when you use code GOBIGDEALS (Apply code at checkout. Offer ends January 1, 2026 at 5:59 a.m., EST. Exclusions apply. See terms on website for details.)

"The end of the year is hectic, and it's easy to let your FSA balance slip through the cracks. At FSA Store®, we believe that no one should forfeit funds, which is why we make it easy to spend tax-free funds in ways that matter most to you and your family," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®. "From high-end skincare products to home health tech to wearable health monitors to everyday over-the-counter products, there are thousands of surprisingly eligible ways to spend your remaining balance–and more opportunities to stretch your dollars with our deadline sales."

To help shoppers maximize their remaining FSA funds quickly and conveniently, FSA Store® is recommending these often-overlooked, last-minute FSA finds:

8 "Hidden Gems" to Spend FSA Funds Before December 31

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Verify the date of your deadline and your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List TM at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

