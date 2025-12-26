Beat the FSA Deadline Clock: 8 "Hidden Gems" to Help Spend 2025 Funds Before December 31 at FSA Store®
Dec 26, 2025, 10:47 ET
Consumers who shop FSA Store® at deadline time can save even more money during the "Buy More, Save More" promotion, December 26 - January 1
DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the clock winds down on the 2025 benefits plan year, individuals and families with flexible spending accounts (FSAs) are racing against the December 31 "use-it-or-lose-it" deadline. With approximately 50% of FSA users forfeiting an average of $463 in unused funds, FSA Store® is urging account holders to check their deadline and their balance, and explore the FSA Store® searchable eligibility list to avoid leaving unused funds on the table.
To give consumers greater opportunity for savings, FSA Store® will offer a "Buy More, Save More" promotion December 26-January 1 at FSAstore.com. Save $25 off $300, $40 off $400, or $100 off $750 when you use code GOBIGDEALS (Apply code at checkout. Offer ends January 1, 2026 at 5:59 a.m., EST. Exclusions apply. See terms on website for details.)
"The end of the year is hectic, and it's easy to let your FSA balance slip through the cracks. At FSA Store®, we believe that no one should forfeit funds, which is why we make it easy to spend tax-free funds in ways that matter most to you and your family," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®. "From high-end skincare products to home health tech to wearable health monitors to everyday over-the-counter products, there are thousands of surprisingly eligible ways to spend your remaining balance–and more opportunities to stretch your dollars with our deadline sales."
To help shoppers maximize their remaining FSA funds quickly and conveniently, FSA Store® is recommending these often-overlooked, last-minute FSA finds:
8 "Hidden Gems" to Spend FSA Funds Before December 31
- Sleep Health: Use FSA funds to keep your CPAP pristine with the LiViliti CPAP Smart UV Sanitizer. This high-tech device uses UV light to sanitize CPAP masks and accessories, ensuring a cleaner sleep experience without water or chemicals. You can also use tax-free funds to purchase a Contour CPAP Cool Flex Pillow or a MedCline Acid Reflux System.
- Dental Care: Give your oral appliances a deep clean with the Zima Dental Pod. This shopper favorite uses ultrasonic technology to clean aligners, retainers, and mouthguards in minutes, making it a perfect upgrade for your daily routine. Or improve the health of your gums and treat tooth and mouth pain with the dpl Oral Care Light Therapy System.
- Advanced Circulation Support: If you suffer from muscle and joint pain and fatigue, consider the Full Body Circulation Plate — Caring Mill™ by Aura, which uses vibration therapy to treat pain by improving circulation or the HyperIce Normatec 3 Full Body Bundle.
- First-Aid Supplies: Replenish your medicine cabinet with products like the trending Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Spray. This versatile spray uses hypochlorous acid to help heal minor cuts, scrapes, bug bites, and skin irritations, making it a must-have for any first-aid kit. Speaking of first-aid kits, FSA Store® offers a wide selection of home medical kits for all lifestyles and price ranges, such as our Adventure Medical Kit.
- Baby Health Monitors: New or expecting parents can invest in peace of mind with a variety of baby health monitors, including the Owlet Dream Duo™ Smart Baby Monitoring System. This advanced system tracks your baby's sleep and health metrics, offering real-time insights directly to your smartphone. Shop our full selection of FSA-eligible products for Baby & Mom to keep you and your littles ones healthy and happy.
- Wireless Pain Relief: Ditch the wires with the Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator. This compact device delivers targeted relief for muscle pain and tension, perfect for recovery on the go. Or check out the Caring Mill™ Cordless Portable Neck EMS Pain Relief Device with Heat Therapy and our selection of joint and muscle pain relief treatments.
- Spa-Like Cold-and-Flu Treatments: Transform your daily shower into a wellness retreat with Caring Mill™ Vapor Shower Tablets. These tablets release soothing vapors to clear sinuses and provide relaxation, an affordable luxury for the winter season. Need relief on the go? Try the Vick's Sinus Inhaler Personal Steamer.
- Trending Acne Solutions: Clear up your skin with the Mighty Patch Original Acne Treatment Patches. These hydrocolloid stickers are a customer favorite for treating blemishes overnight and are completely tax-free. Find trending acne medications and skincare products and devices–including light therapy devices from top brands–in our acne category.
Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:
- Verify the date of your deadline and your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator.
- Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool, product bundles, and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds.
- Use the searchable FSA Eligibility ListTM at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.
For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
