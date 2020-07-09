Beat the Extreme Heat with a Delicious Cool Treat

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans really love ice cream. On average they enjoy a whopping 48 pints of ice cream per person, per year. Ninety-eight percent of all U.S. households purchase ice cream. About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S. in 2017 (most recent data). Ice cream is an $11 billion industry that supports 26,000 direct jobs and generates $1.6 billion in direct wages.*

July is Ice Cream Month – July 19th is National Ice Cream Day

NFRA is celebrating America's love for cool treats with their annual Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion. You will find special deals on ice cream and novelties in your local supermarkets throughout July. Enjoy this Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream Tart - a light ‘n’ bright frozen treat that will keep you cool and smiling. Find this recipe and many more at EasyHomeMeals.com. And enter for a chance to win Ice Cream and Novelties for a Year!

You can also visit www.EasyHomeMeals.com to enter the Win Ice Cream & Novelties For a Year giveaway, and find terrific recipes like this Strawberry-Lemon Ice Cream Tart. It's a light 'n' bright frozen treat that will keep you cool and smiling and delight your family and friends.

The Latest Scoop - Cool Ice Cream & Novelties Facts

It takes 3 gallons of milk to make one gallon of ice cream; a cow gives enough milk to make 2 gallons of ice cream per day (that's 730 gallons per year!)

The most popular ice cream flavors are Vanilla, Chocolate and Butter Pecan. Strawberry is the most popular fruit in ice cream; favorite ice cream topping is chocolate syrup.

It takes about 50 licks to finish a single scoop ice cream cone; one in 10 people admit to licking the bowl clean after eating ice cream, and 1 in 5 admit to sharing with their pet.

Ice cream's "brain freeze" effect is triggered when cold ice cream touches the roof of your mouth, which causes blood vessels in the head to dilate – you can cure it by pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth or by drinking a glass of warm water.

Cherry is the number one Popsicle flavor; twin popsicles were invented during the Depression so two children could share one treat.

Ice cream novelties such as ice cream on sticks and ice cream bars were introduced in the 1920's; the ice cream sandwich ranks as the best-selling ice cream novelty in America.

There are many new non-dairy ice cream and novelty options – made with almond milk, soymilk, coconut cream, rice milk, cashew milk, pea protein and even avocados!

Keeping It Cool

Proper storage and handling of ice cream and novelties helps to maintain the high quality and good taste of the products. Don't let your ice cream repeatedly soften and refreeze.

NFRA reminds you to make the ice cream aisle your last stop in the grocery store. Keep your frozen purchases in a separate section of the cart while shopping, and to pack your ice cream in an additional brown paper bag for the ride home. They also suggest that you store your frozen treats in the main part of the freezer, not on the door, where they are subject to more fluctuating temperatures.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

