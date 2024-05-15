Beat the Heat - Nutrishop Unveils Nostalgic New Protein Flavor in Time for Summer

Plus, a protein ice cream recipe and five common myths about protein supplementation, debunked.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer fast approaching, NUTRISHOP® is thrilled to unveil a new flavor addition to its popular line of PRO7EIN Synthesis™ by Vitasport®. Crafted for fitness enthusiasts who enjoy a touch of nostalgia, the new Orange Creamsicle flavor brings the classic summer treat into your fitness regimen. Aside from its spot-on taste, the Orange Creamsicle flavor debuts alongside vibrant, revamped packaging, making it a feast for both the taste buds and the eyes.

PRO7EIN Synthesis has long been a favorite for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals since its inception over 15 years ago. Its unique blend of seven protein sources ensures a sustained release of amino acids, vital for muscle protein synthesis. This elite protein powder that mixes easily in water or beverage of choice delivers 34 grams of protein per serving and is low in fat, carbs and sugar (2g of fat, 3g carbs and 1g carb). Orange Creamsicle joins a bevy of tantalizing PRO7EIN Synthesis flavors, including Chai Latte, White Chocolate Peppermint, Cookies and Cream, Peach Mango and many others.

Regarding the new flavor, Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop, said, "They really knocked it out of the park with this new flavor!"

To celebrate the launch, here's a recipe to turn your Orange Creamsicle PRO7EIN Synthesis into a delicious ice cream treat:

Orange Creamsicle Protein Ice Cream Recipe

Mix 2 scoops of Orange Creamsicle PRO7EIN Synthesis with 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk.



Add 1 cup of Greek yogurt and blend until smooth.



Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.



Freeze for an additional 2 hours for a firmer texture, if desired.

"I am obsessed with this new flavor! It is so refreshing – just in time for summer," said Lacey Welsh, who sampled the new flavor before it officially launched. "It makes for a great frozen yogurt treat."

Five Common Myths about Protein Supplementation

While the new flavor and packaging launch for Orange Creamsicle PRO7EIN Synthesis is certainly exciting, Nutrishop would like to take a moment to debunk a handful of myths and misconceptions surrounding protein powder supplementation (in case anyone is still on the fence). They are as follows:

Myth 1: Protein Powder is Only for Bodybuilders

Reality: Protein powder is beneficial for anyone needing to boost their protein intake, including athletes, the elderly and those recovering from an injury.

Myth 2: Protein Powder Will Make You Bulky

Reality: Muscle gain involves high-intensity resistance training and specific dietary patterns. Simply consuming protein powder will not make you bulky.

Myth 3: Protein Powder is Not as Good as Real Food

Reality: While whole foods are essential, protein powder offers a convenient way to meet protein needs, especially when time is limited.

Myth 4: All Protein Powders Are the Same

Reality: Different types of protein powders have unique properties. Whey, casein, and egg proteins are complete proteins, while plant-based options often need to be combined for a complete amino acid profile.

Myth 5: Protein Powder Leads to Weight Gain

Reality: Protein can help with weight management by promoting satiety and supporting muscle maintenance, which boosts metabolic rate. However, consuming excessive calories from any source can lead to weight gain.

McLendon emphasized the importance of dispelling these myths: "The reality is, most people do not consume enough protein each day, regardless of lifestyle or fitness level. Understanding the truth about protein supplementation can empower you to make better health and fitness decisions. Our goal at Nutrishop is to provide high-quality products that support our customers' diverse needs."

Discover the new Orange Creamsicle flavor of PRO7EIN Synthesis at Nutrishop locations nationwide or online at NutrishopUSA.com.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

