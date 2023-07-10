BEAT THE HEAT AND GET ENERGIZED THIS SUMMER AT PLANET FITNESS

News provided by

Planet Fitness, Inc.

10 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

Join now for $1 down, and then $10 a month (cancel anytime) through July 19

HAMPTON, N.H., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone into the 2,400+ clubs to work out, recharge and boost their energy this summer with a special limited-time offer*. This July, what better way to cool off from the summer heat, stay active and motivated than by working out indoors at Planet Fitness. Now through July 19, new members can join Planet Fitness for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime). Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent consumer survey commissioned by Planet Fitness** found that nearly 89 percent of Americans don't have extremely high energy levels. 59 million Americans also report not having enough energy to get through the entire day – especially relevant on those long summer days. With many leaning into exercise as a means to boost endorphins and stay active, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this limited-time offer and to keep cool during the warmer months by working out at Planet Fitness.

"Summer is the perfect time to kick that low energy and get moving – and Planet Fitness is here to help whether you're just getting started or are a seasoned pro," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness offers a convenient, welcoming, Judgement Free environment where you can comfortably exercise all summer long." 

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only
**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,011 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent. 

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Also from this source

PLANET FITNESS GRANTS $250,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO 50 BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TEENS FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO CREATING A JUDGEMENT FREE GENERATION®

PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.