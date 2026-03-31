PLANET FITNESS NAMED TO ENTREPRENEUR'S FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES

The Company Ranked No. 25 Overall Among the Top 150 Fastest-Growing Brands, the Highest-Ranking Among Gyms

HAMPTON, N.H., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, was recognized as the highest-ranking gym in Entrepreneur's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Planet Fitness ranked No. 25 out of 150 franchises overall. The Company was recognized for its outstanding ability to scale across North America, successfully cultivating an accessible environment for millions of new members.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®," said Colleen Keating, CEO of Planet Fitness. "Our continued growth and expansion underscore the broad appeal of our brand, the demand for our offering and unique value proposition, and the dedication of our franchisees and team members who passionately work to bring our brand to life in clubs. We're proud to be making fitness more accessible, affordable, and welcoming for all."

Based on data submitted for the most recent Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, this list identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth in North America over the last year. The ranking is based on the net total new franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada from July 2024 to July 2025, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine.

In 2025, Planet Fitness opened 181 new clubs, including 23 corporate-owned locations, bringing its system-wide total clubs to 2,896.

To view Planet Fitness in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/fastest-growing-ranking. Results can also be viewed in the March/April 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.