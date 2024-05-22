Beat the Heat: Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Kicks Off Summer with Free Smoothie* Promo on National Flip Flop Day®

Guests are invited to bring their flip flops to a participating cafe on May 29 from 2-7 p.m. to receive a free 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie*

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites guests to kick off summer in style and enjoy a taste of Tropic Time™ on National Flip Flop Day. Guests who visit any participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe location with their favorite pair of flip flops on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 2 to 7 p.m. will receive a free 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie*.

12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Crafted to capture the easygoing spirit of summer, the limited-time Island Punch Smoothie is a passport to Tropic Time, offering a blend of tropical and summer fruit flavors including peach, guava, passion fruit, mango and pineapple.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe established National Flip Flop Day in 2007 as an annual celebration marking the start of summer with a focus on relaxation and good vibes. Serving as a refreshing break from the daily grind, Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day by treating guests to a complimentary smoothie each year. The promotion aims to ignite the spirit of Tropic Time, urging guests to treat themselves to everyday getaways.

"At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we believe in celebrating the spirit of summer and embracing the carefree vibes that come with it," says Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "National Flip Flop Day is the perfect occasion to kick back, relax and treat yourself to something delicious on us."

In addition to the Island Punch Smoothie, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is reintroducing two additional limited-time mocktails to its menu just in time for summer. The returning favorites include the Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, featuring a refreshing combination of mango, strawberries, cranberry and lime, and the Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie, featuring fresh watermelon and mint blended with strawberries and lime.

Immediately following National Flip Flop Day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is fundraising for partner No Kid Hungry, working to end child hunger. From May 30 to June 23, guests can help Spread Sunshine® by making voluntary donations to No Kid Hungry at participating cafe locations.

For more information on National Flip Flop Day, visit TropicalSmoothieCafe.com/national-flip-flop-day.

*One free 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie per guest only on May 29, 2024 from 2 to 7 p.m. in-cafe at participating locations. Free smoothie will be applied to lowest priced 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie ordered. No modifications.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe is the largest smoothie chain in the United States* and has more than 1,400 locations across 44 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500.

For 10 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award and was recently recognized yet again by FRANdata with an honorable mention in the 2024 TopScore FUND awards, with a FUND Score of 905.

*Based on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Ranking

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe