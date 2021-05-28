Beat the heat with Dutch Bros' new summer drinks

The Blended Cabana Rebel with Soft Top is a mix of coconut, pineapple and the company's private label Blue Rebel Energy Drink finished with a sweet and fluffy topping. The Cabana Rebel can also be ordered iced and is the perfect way to escape to tropical paradise without leaving home.

Watermelon is a classic cook-out and poolside barbecue treat. Dutch Bros fans can enjoy the sweet taste of summer with an Iced Watermelon Rebel with Soft Top!

Cool down with a Cocomo Freeze featuring a smooth blend of coconut, chocolate and espresso.

"This summer, we're taking our customers on a taste-cation," said Carrie Wall, product manager at Dutch Bros Coffee. "The Blended Cabana Rebel brings all the tropical vibes, and the Iced Watermelon Rebel is the perfect way to amp up your summer adventures."

The Blended Cabana Rebel, Iced Watermelon Rebel and Cocomo Freeze will be featured through the end of June.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 450 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com and follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

