Dutch Bros® Releases New Drink Trio to School Taste Buds

The Brown Butter Chocolate Chip is an ultra-dreamy brown butter chocolate chip drink swirled with a drizzle of brown butter chocolate chip sauce topped with brown butter chocolate chip Soft Top ® with chocolate crunch pieces! Try this flavor as a latte, protein latte, Freeze or cold brew!

The Fruit Punch with Sour Candy Straw is a throwback that features orange, cherry and pineapple served with an epic sour candy straw, while supplies last. This flavor is best enjoyed as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink or a lemonade!

The Kool Blue takes a sip down memory lane with watermelon and blue raspberry topped with mango poppin' boba. Give this flavor a try as an iced or blended Rebel energy drink or a lemonade!

"This epic drink trio is a time capsule of nostalgic flavors," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Every sip sparks a moment of pure joy by transporting customers back to carefree days spent having fun."

These flavor legends release on February 27 at all 1,136 Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,136 locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

