Dutch Bros®, Dutch Bros Foundation® and Customers Share the Dutch Luv® by Donating More than $1.1M to Local Food Nonprofits.

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee, Dutch Bros Foundation® and customers came together to donate more than $1.1M on Dutch Bros' annual Dutch Luv Day of Giving. On Friday, February 13, the Dutch Bros Foundation donated $1 for every drink sold at Dutch Bros shops to local food organizations throughout the communities that Dutch Bros serves.

"This year's Dutch Luv Day of Giving results are a collective effort and dedication from our customers, teams and communities, " said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Making a massive difference one cup at a time is ingrained into who we are and what we do at Dutch Bros. We're grateful to partner with local nonprofits each year to host this giveback and support those organizations working to address food insecurity in our communities."

Each year, nonprofit partners are selected by local operators to help make a difference in their local communities. This year's beneficiaries include Central California Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Utah Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,136 locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

