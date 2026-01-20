Beat the Looming 941 Fourth Quarter Form Deadline with ezPaycheck and the Secure e-File Service

ezPaycheck 2026 now includes a new add-on 941 e-file feature, giving businesses flexible and reliable efiling options for upcoming deadlines. Visit halfpricesoft.com for a test drive today!

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the February 2, 2026 Form 941 quarterly deadline quickly approaching, Halfpricesoft.com and its ezPaycheck payroll software are reminding employers that now is the time to file required payroll tax forms. Filing electronically through the new ezPaycheck e-File service provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to submitting forms directly to the IRS

Electronic filing through Halfpricesoft.com reduces common filing errors, speeds up processing, and allows users to track submission status online. Clients can monitor their filings on the submissions page to view acceptance status and identify any errors that may require attention.

E-filing fees are calculated per form submitted, starting at $5.95 and decreasing rapidly with volume, making the service both affordable and scalable for businesses of all sizes.

"Filing Form 941 accurately and on time is essential to avoid IRS penalties," said Halfpricesoft.com's Founder, Dr. Ge. "We designed ezPaycheck so that businesses can handle payroll and tax reporting with confidence no accounting background needed."

Every employer who pays wages subject to these taxes must file quarterly, even if there were no wages during the quarter (unless the IRS has approved you to file annually via Form 944).

Features Accountants and SMB's Appreciate:

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms, directly through the ezPaycheck software using the new IRS Authorized system.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods.

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay.

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required).

Supports network access (additional cost).

ezPaycheck is compatible with a wide range of Windows versions, including the latest Windows 11, along with Windows 10, 8, and older systems like Windows 7

Free trial available with no credit card required!

Customers simply click here and download ezPaycheck software to test for up to 30 days. The application starts at $169.00 for a single installation. It's released each December with updated tax tables and forms.

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly payroll and business software solutions for U.S. businesses. With a strong commitment to compliance, security, and simplicity, Halfpricesoft.com continues to help small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals meet critical filing deadlines with confidence.

