Beatbot Announces Official Launch in European Market

Beatbot's Robotic Pool Cleaners Make Their Debut in Europe, Offering Industry-First Features Prioritizing Efficiency and Convenience

LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the brand re-defining the cutting-edge pool cleaning robot, announces today its official entry into the European market, making the brand's industry-leading AquaSense and AquaSense Pro commercially available to European buyers. The brand's expansion into European markets broadens the distribution of advanced technology and further develops the company's international presence.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro, along with its regular model Beatbot AquaSense Officially Available in Europe

With a mission to simplify pool care and enhance the pool ownership experience, Beatbot has already achieved significant milestones in the United States market, including selling out the first 1,000 pre-order units in less than 30 days, which is a remarkable feat for a product in the $2,000 price range. Beatbot's high demand in the U.S. demonstrates the potential success in European markets. Beatbot's AquaSense Pro, the world's 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner, was also awarded the prestigious iF Design Award. Together, these accomplishments highlight Beatbot's industry-leading intelligent engineering and project success in the market.

"We are excited to be able to offer optimal pool cleaning efficiency, enhance pool health and provide unparalleled convenience to European consumers," said York, CMO of Beatbot. "Our most recent model, the AquaSense Pro, offers unique powerful floor scrubbing, agile wall climbing, waterline cleaning, built-in water purification system, and intelligent path optimization that consumers aren't able to get from other brands. We are thrilled to announce that Beatbot's commitment to revolutionizing pool care experiences is expanding, marching towards its eventual availability worldwide."

Pool Robots With Intelligent Engineering

Beatbot's AquaSense series includes the brand's two robot pool cleaners:

The AquaSense Pro leverages the first five-in-one pool cleaning covering water clarification, water surface, floor, walls and waterline and a nine-motor system to provide the industry's most cutting-edge pool cleaning solution available. Equipped with 20 sensors including 2 ultrasonic sensors and a quad-core 1.8GHz processor for intelligent path optimization, Beatbot AquaSense Pro is smart enough to handle water clarification, water surface, waterline, walls and floor, enabling full coverage and high efficiency. It offers auto return and surface parking thanks to the industry-first MemoryPark™ technology and Simulated Flight Propulsion technology. The system's brushless main-pump motor delivers up to powerful wall cleaning with 5500 GPH suction. Its award-winning cordless design, coupled with two-by-two independent roller brushes, ensures comprehensive cleaning coverage. The systems engineering and design prioritize safety, with 15 certifications. Users experience convenience with a cordless charging dock, long-lasting 10400mAh battery, and smart app control.





The AquaSense model is a cordless robotic pool cleaner that combines intelligent path optimization with a 15-sensor system, a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, brushless main-pump motor with up to 5500 GPH suction and two-by-two ultra-long independent roller brushes for a heightened cleaning. With advanced cleaning area up to 2,260 square feet for long continuous cleaning and industry-first auto return and waterline parking, it ensures easy retrieval after a comprehensive clean. Backed by 15+ certifications including ETL, CEC, and IP68 for safety and reliability, the Beatbot AquaSense is the industry's smartest choice in cordless pool cleaning.

Beatbot's innovative technologies, such as CleverNav™ Smart Navigation System, industry-first ClearWater™ Clarifying System and user-friendly design, set its pool robots apart. These robots offer customers a hassle-free pool care experience with features including the intelligent return and parking near edge for easy retrieval.

European consumers can experience superior pool cleaning technology and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense Pro (MSRP €2,499) and its regular variant, the Beatbot AquaSense (MSRP €1,499), at the brand's official website.

To celebrate the official launch in Europe, Beatbot is offering a special offer starting on March 20, 2024, and ending on April 10, 2024. Buyers will receive a €300 discount on the Beatbot AquaSense Pro and a €200 discount on the Beatbot AquaSense.

About Beatbot:

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of over 80 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. Currently, we hold over 131 patents (granted and under application), including 51 patents for inventions. The brand aims to lead the world in smart, all-in-one pool care robotics, inheriting the legacy of top-tier home robotics companies and is driven by a commitment to product excellence. Beatbot's mission is to redefine pool care, address industry challenges, enhance performance, and deliver hassle-free pool care experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372080/image.jpg