Beatbot AquaSense X Pool Cleaning Ecosystem Wins Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026

Featuring the World's First Filter-Cleaning Base Station, the AquaSense X is Recognized for Industry-Leading Innovations and Human-Centric Design

RICHMOND, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, is proud to announce that the revolutionary AquaSense X robotic pool cleaning ecosystem has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, one of the most renowned global design accolades celebrating outstanding design excellence and impactful innovation.

Beatbot AquaSense X all-in-one robotic pool cleaning system wins the 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD.

The AquaSense X, a next-generation intelligent pool care system, pairs Beatbot's AI-powered all-in-one pool-cleaning robot with the groundbreaking AstroRinse self-cleaning station to deliver automated cleaning, boosting operational efficiency and significantly reducing maintenance costs.

Powered by Beatbot AI 2.0 and exclusive HybridSense™ AI Vision technology, the AquaSense X robot identifies up to 40 debris types, navigates complex multi-level pools, and delivers complete coverage across platforms from shallow entries to tanning ledges. Built on Beatbot's acclaimed 5-in-1 cleaning system, the robot tackles floors, walls, waterlines, and the water surface while clarifying the water.

The AstroRinse Cleaning Station redefines maintenance by introducing the world's first self-cleaning feature, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Once the robot docks, the station automatically initiates charging and activates the three-minute filter-cleaning process using a high-pressure rotating water nozzle. Onboard sensors monitor operational status in real time to ensure consistent peak performance. An industry-first 22-liter bin holds debris from up to two cleaning cycles per week for two months, delivering an effortless experience with minimal user input.

Beyond cutting-edge innovations, the AquaSense X stands out for modern design and long-term durability. The eco-friendly IMR coating provides a futuristic, high-quality appearance and enhances resistance to corrosion and scratches. Both the robot and base station share a minimalist, elegant design language, adding an aesthetic touch to the poolside.

"We are thrilled to receive the honor from the iF Design Award 2026 for our Beatbot AquaSense X," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of Beatbot. "AquaSense X is our ultimate expression of intelligent reliability and human-centric interaction. At Beatbot, we believe the future of pool care lies at the intersection of powerful, automated performance and visual aesthetics. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in pushing the boundaries to deliver a luxurious experience for pool owners around the world."

The iF Design Awards, organized by the Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, is one of the most prestigious independent design competitions in the world. This year, the organization received over 10,000 entries from 68 countries. The AquaSense X impressed an international jury of 129 independent design experts, standing out for its functional innovation, user experience, and aesthetic design.

Experience premium pool cleaning technology and discover more about the award-winning Beatbot AquaSense X at https://beatbot.com/.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing premium robotic pool cleaning brand worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation, it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life.

Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 460 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

SOURCE Beatbot