Beatbot Launches iSkim, a 9L Solar-Powered Robotic Pool Skimmer for Continuous 7×24 Surface Cleaning

An updated robotic pool skimmer, engineered for continuous surface cleaning with fewer emptying cycles and more reliable day-to-day performance

RICHMOND, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, today announced the U.S. launch of Beatbot iSkim, a robotic pool skimmer engineered to deliver continuous surface cleaning with greater capacity, extended runtime, and consistent day-to-day performance.

Beatbot iSkim

Surface debris remains one of the most visible and persistent challenges in pool maintenance. Traditional skimming often requires repeated manual effort and frequent interruptions. iSkim is designed to address this gap by maintaining a cleaner surface throughout the day, reducing hands-on upkeep while improving overall consistency.

"With iSkim, we set out to solve a straightforward but recurring issue, keeping the pool surface clean without constant intervention," said Jimmy Hu, VP at Beatbot. "By bringing together larger debris capacity, sustained operation, and intelligent control, iSkim is designed to make everyday pool care more efficient and dependable."

Extra-Large Capacity for Fewer Interruptions

At the core of iSkim is a 9L extra-large debris basket, designed to capture significantly more floating debris before requiring emptying. The system can hold up to 800 leaves while also collecting fine particles such as dust, pollen, and pet hair, reducing the need for frequent maintenance during daily operation.

A 29 × 270 mm widened skimming inlet increases the active capture area, allowing the robot to collect more debris with each pass and maintain consistent surface coverage.

To ensure a cleaner removal experience, iSkim also incorporates an anti-spill basket design, using an internal baffle structure to help retain collected debris during movement and retrieval, minimizing spillback when the unit is lifted from the water.

7×24 Uninterrupted Performance with Dual Charging

iSkim is built to support continuous operation throughout the day. Powered by a 10,000mAh battery, it delivers up to 28 hours of runtime without sunlight, ensuring reliable performance even beyond daytime use.

An integrated 24W solar panel enables near-continuous operation under suitable lighting conditions, reducing reliance on manual charging. The system also supports dual charging, combining solar input with fast adapter charging, reaching full charge in approximately 5 hours at 64.5W.

SolarTrack™ light-tracking technology allows iSkim to move toward brighter areas of the pool, optimizing solar exposure and helping maintain uninterrupted operation.

Built for Outdoor Durability and Long-Term Use

Backed by an extended 3-year warranty, up to three times longer than typical coverage, iSkim is engineered for long-term reliability in demanding outdoor pool environments.

It features an IP68 waterproof rating, UV-resistant construction, and materials designed to withstand prolonged exposure to chlorine and saltwater, supporting consistent performance across seasons.

Additional design elements, including guided wheels and SonicSense™ obstacle avoidance, support smoother navigation while helping reduce unnecessary impact during operation.

Superior Full-Surface Cleaning with Smart Control

Designed to maintain a consistently clean pool surface, iSkim delivers full-surface coverage with a dual-motor propulsion system, enabling smooth and stable movement across a wide range of pool shapes, including rectangular, round, kidney, and freeform layouts.

Through the Beatbot App, users can monitor cleaning status in real time, review usage records, and control operation remotely. Scheduling functions allow for more flexible daily use.

For retrieval, Smart Auto Parking guides the unit to the pool edge at the end of operation, while one-tap recall enables return without the need for additional tools or direct contact with the water.

By combining continuous operation, high-capacity debris collection, and intelligent control, iSkim is designed to simplify everyday pool maintenance and deliver a more consistent, reliable cleaning experience.

Availability and Pricing

The Beatbot iSkim will be available in North America on Beatbot.com and Amazon.com at $499.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is one of the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brands worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation,it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life. Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 500 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

SOURCE Beatbot