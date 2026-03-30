Beatbot Unveils iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 Winner Sora 30 along with New Sora 10 for Effortless Spring Cleaning

Award-winning innovation that elevates smart pool care into a simplistic lifestyle expression

RICHMOND, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in innovative pool robotics, is welcoming the spring season with the launch of two new additions to its Sora lineup: the Beatbot Sora 30, winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, and the Beatbot Sora 10, a new entry-level model designed to make intelligent pool cleaning more accessible. Built for reliable, hassle-free pool maintenance, the new Sora series helps pool owners tackle seasonal cleaning with powerful performance and thoughtful design.

Beatbot unveils the award-winning Sora 30 and new Sora 10.

The newly launched Beatbot Sora series models deliver complete cleaning coverage across floors, walls, waterlines, and platforms. Both the Beatbot Sora 30 and Sora 10 feature powerful 6,800 GPH suction, an ultra-large 5L debris capacity with 150μm filtration, and smart parking for easy retrieval, helping pool owners maintain cleaner water with less effort. The two models also feature bold color accents contrasted with deep black finishes, adding a modern visual touch that complements poolside environments.

Engineered for consistent performance, the robots actively navigate shallow areas and pool platforms, ensuring broad coverage throughout the pool. Powered by Beatbot's innovative HydroBalance™ Structure, they deliver powerful suction and stable movement throughout the cleaning process.

The award-winning Sora 30 further distinguishes itself with a refined, minimalist design, featuring smooth contours, clean flowing lines, and a distinctive structure that gives it a recognizable look while blending naturally into backyard environments. It also enhances performance with a 10,000mAh battery, supporting up to five hours of floor cleaning for longer cleaning cycles.

The Beatbot Sora 30 is available with an MSRP of $999, while the Sora 10 is priced at $699. Consumers now can place their orders on Beatbot's official website and Amazon.

To provide pool owners with more choice and make spring pool maintenance even easier, Beatbot has also launched its Spring Cleaning promotion. For a limited time, select products are offered at up to 40% off on the Beatbot official website and Amazon.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing premium robotic pool cleaning brand worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation, it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life.

Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 490 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

SOURCE Beatbot