BEAUTIFUL KITCHENS & BATHS MAGAZINE UNVEILS 30 MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR 2024

Top Products Include a Refrigerator with a Sensor-Activated Water Pitcher, an Outdoor Pizza Oven, Cabinet Hardware Cast From Wood Sculptures, a Space-Saving Combination Washer and Dryer, and an Easy-To-Clean Showerhead

Samsung, GE Profile, Belgard, and Kohler Among 30 Products Selected

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine today announced its 13th annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The list unveils editors' picks for the most impressive kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These new products will be featured in the spring issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine on sale now and online at BHG.com/30most .

The 2024 list of 30 Most Innovative Products, which includes Samsung's UltraFast Combo Washer/Dryer, GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker, Cosentino's Pietra Kode, Kohler's Heritage Colors Collection, and Dacor's 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator, was selected by the editors of the Luxury Home Design Group for their winning combination of eye-catching design and smart functionality.

"The rise of outdoor living is one of the biggest trends of the last decade, and this year marked a high point in luxe offerings for outdoor kitchens, including smokers, pizza ovens, and even an entire modular kitchenette," says Katy Kiick Condon, Executive Editor, Beautiful Kitchens & Baths. "We're also really excited to highlight several collaborations between brands and artists, interior designers, and architects. There are a lot of beautiful and unique designs that really elevate these hardworking rooms."

Not to be missed, Kiick Condon says, are winners for their eco-friendly features (Salvatori tile sustainably sourced from leftover materials), accessible design (a Gaggenau dishwasher able to be mounted off the floor and in easy reach), and smart-home integrations that simplify everyday tasks (don't miss the advancements in induction cooktops from Thermador and Wolf or a steamy Brizo spa shower system).

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith