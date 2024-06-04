BEAUTIFULBEAST WINS BEST OF SHOW AT AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS

"Cancel the World Cup" Campaign for Fundación Cardiológica Argentina (Argentinian Heart Foundation) Selected From More Than 25,000 Entries

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cancel the World Cup," a technology-driven effort designed to raise awareness of the importance of visiting a cardiologist to help prevent heart disease, was named Best of Show at this year's American Advertising Awards sponsored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF). The campaign was created by Texas-based agency BeautifulBeast on behalf of Fundación Cardiológica Argentina (Argentinian Heart Foundation).

The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged to be the largest & most representative competition of its kind

The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged to be the largest and most representative competition of its kind, with more than 25,000 entries received as part of the three-tier competition. Campaigns need to advance through both local and regional levels in order to be eligible for the national award. In addition, the awards are often viewed as a lens offering insights into work that may also perform well at other upcoming international creative competitions.

In all, 65 Gold ADDYs were awarded, along with four Special Judges Awards and one Mosaic Award for multicultural advertising. ADDYs were also presented in the student portion of the competition. Winners were announced during AAF's ADMERICA National Conference at a Gala ceremony held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, May 30-June 2. The event was hosted by award-winning comedian and actress Loni Love and attended by 500 people from across the advertising, marketing, media and tech communities.

Said David Campbell, Chair of the National American Advertising Awards Committee, "Entrants continue to up their game each year. To advance through three tiers of judging, each with a different jury, and to become the one of more than 25,000 to claim Best of Show is truly an extraordinary feat."

Added Aldo Quevedo, CEO/Creative Chairman of BeautifulBeast and who accepted the award for Best of Show, "We're so excited and honored that our work has been recognized by the American Advertising Awards. It has literally been the perfect night. A special shoutout to our beautiful teams, clients and partners."

Other highlights from this year's American Advertising Awards include:

Awards were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges representing 20 different big, small and independent agencies and clients. For a full list of all of this year's American Advertising Award winners, click here .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF)

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit https://aaf.org/ .

