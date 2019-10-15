Beauty from the inside out - Le-Vel announces latest addition to skincare line

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the shores of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, comes one of the most innovative product launches to date. Le-Vel, the world leader in human nutritional and skincare innovation, announced the debut of THRIVE SKIN Infinite Skin & Hair Peptide Gel, the latest addition to the THRIVE SKIN line. Thousands of Independent Brand Promoters enjoyed a fully paid for Lifestyle Getaway as they vacationed at Moon Palace Jamaica and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort Oct. 3-6.

Infinite Skin & Hair Peptide Gel is a unique hydrolyzed collagen peptide blend specifically formulated to target hair, skin, and nails. Different than Le-Vel's product, FORM -- a great solution for collagen supplementation for the overall body -- Infinite Skin & Hair Peptide Gel strengthens skin elasticity and firmness and supports collagen, hair production and lush thickness. Available in fabulous Strawberry Lemonade flavor, this hot new product is available for sale now on Le-Vel.com.

During the Jamaica announcements and festivities, 10 top Brand Promoters were recognized on stage for their features in Le-Vel's lifestyle magazine publication, THRIVIN. THRIVIN is available for purchase at the Le-Vel Gear Store and will be available in Barnes & Noble Stores this fall and winter season.

Getaway attendees were also the first to hear of Le-Vel's next Lifestyle Getaway to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico, from Feb. 27-March 1, 2020. Riviera Maya will mark the 19th Lifestyle Getaway in the company's history. This gram-worthy resort features stunning tropical views, world-class dining, a private white sand beach, and exclusive saltwater snorkeling areas. Like all Le-Vel Lifestyle Getaways, it will include plenty of recognition and celebration among the company's community of health and wellness enthusiasts.

Lifestyle Getaways are just one example of how Le-Vel continues to harness the exponential power of its Independent Brand Promoters' social media influence to inspire new Promoters to live the life they deserve and make genuine connections, personally and professionally, through the company.

"Le-Vel offers one of the richest rewards programs in the industry. Our Lifestyle Getaways bring Thrivers together from all over the globe for four days of celebration and recognition for those who are committed to living a premium lifestyle – and showing people how to do the same," says Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, Sculpt, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.

In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

