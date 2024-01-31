Fresh Never Frozen, Farm-To-Table Delivery Service: MYFRESH Meals by Le-Vel Now Fully Launched

Global nutrition & wellness company opens newest revolutionary category for orders

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Le-Vel announced their newest category in the health & wellness industry - fresh, never frozen meals. MYFRESH Meals by Le-Vel, a premium meal delivery service, has now fully launched and is ready for orders.

MYFRESH Meals by Le-Vel redefines mealtime with delicious & nutritious farm-to-table dishes delivered right to your door. Enjoy the luxury of fresh never frozen meals crafted by a head-Chef hailing from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. All MYFRESH Meals by Le-Vel take just 2-3 minutes to heat, making it the ultimate solution for busy parents, individuals & students seeking a convenient & delicious dining experience at an affordable price with no shopping or chopping required.

Embark on a healthy and nutritious culinary journey by simply selecting your default set of meals in either the 8- or 14-Meal Plan and your preferred weekly delivery date. Your chosen meals become your delicious default, but you can easily change them in your Autoship profile. Plus, our Chef is constantly innovating & introducing new dishes to our expanding menu so you can enjoy a dynamic selection that revolves around your taste, dietary needs & preferences.

All orders are delivered in fully-insulated packages with Nordic Ice to guarantee freshness during the 2-3 day transit. Once received, store your MYFRESH Meals in your refrigerator & heat in a microwave when ready to eat. Quick, easy & bursting with flavor, our meals are designed to be consumed within 7-10 days. Le-Vel does not recommend freezing the meals since quality, freshness & flavor can be diminished if frozen.

Packaged with 100% recyclable materials from the box to the insulation to the Nordic Ice packs and the meal containers, Le-Vel strives to be environmentally conscious in everything they do across their entire line of products.

As stated above, meal options will rotate weekly but the menu will always include gluten-free, keto, paleo-friendly, Vegan and pescatarian options to please any palette & preference.

For more information, go to: www.le-vel.com/myfresh/meals

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

