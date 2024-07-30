Beauty Industry Pioneer Victoria Jackson Launches No Makeup Makeup® - A New Era of Color Cosmetics

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Jackson, entrepreneur, cosmetics pioneer, medical research catalyst, author and philanthropist, is putting her "less is best" philosophy at the forefront of the launch of her cosmetics brand, No Makeup Makeup® which brings a true-to-your-skin approach to beauty, empowering the real you to feel confident in your own skin.

A beauty industry trailblazer, Victoria trademarked her original philosophy, "no makeup makeup," in the 80's – a concept she coined during her many years as a makeup artist running her iconic namesake brand, Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. She made history by becoming the first cosmetics line sold on television, achieving a remarkable $1 million in sales in the first week alone. Her innovative approach continued with 13 groundbreaking infomercials and a decade-long run on QVC, resulting in over $1 billion in sales.

Victoria continued to smash records at the height of her beauty career, yet a mom first, she quickly pivoted her mission from mascara to medicine to save her child. She founded the Guthy-Jackson Foundation with husband Bill Guthy, funding millions for research and development that ultimately led to innovative new therapies for her daughter's rare autoimmune disease. While she temporarily stepped away from her beauty empire, she knew her journey in the cosmetics industry was far from over. Today, Victoria makes her debut back into the space with No Makeup Makeup® proving the power of female friendship, resilience, and the potential for reinvention at any stage of life. "I've always felt beauty isn't about layers of makeup, but about the confidence that comes from within. No Makeup Makeup® is the next evolution of clean, natural-looking makeup and effortless beauty that's truly close to my heart," said Victoria.

Working together for over 20 years, Victoria partnered with award-winning beauty industry innovator, Kim Wileman to launch the brand. "We've been waiting to launch until we were certain the formula was absolutely perfect, which took 24 months of research working with the industry's best chemists, and we're confident that it's ready. We've always been committed to deliver the best-in-class products to our customers," says Kim Wileman, Co-Founder & CEO of No Makeup Makeup®. Manufactured in Italy, No Makeup Makeup® will launch with two products: a cream-balm foundation specifically designed to deliver a featherweight formula that is, shade-adaptive, color-correcting, and blurring pigments for the skin, plus, The Perfect Brush, designed to deliver the perfect finish. The No Makeup Makeup® formula is dermatologist-tested, allergy tested, safe for sensitive skin, 100% clean, vegan, non-hormone disrupting, and Leaping Bunny certified. Free from harmful chemicals and skin irritants, the product boasts a hydrating, velvety and skin-like texture, thanks to its proprietary blend of skin-nourishing emollients. The innovative shade-adaptive FlexShade technology ensures the foundation adapts to various skin tones and undertones, enhancing natural complexions seamlessly.

Enriched with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and a unique Magnesium compound, the cream-balm texture provides a lightweight, buildable, no-makeup feel, perfect for both everyday wear and full coverage occasions. Available in 13 shades, the No Makeup Makeup® Foundation retails for $55, Foundation Brush for $30 and Set for $80 at nomakeupmakeup.com and TikTok shop.

"Victoria's philosophy of the beauty of natural-looking skin has endured for decades. As she puts it 'Less is best, more is too much, and No Makeup Makeup is just right'."

About No Makeup Makeup®:

The Victoria Jackson Cosmetics foundation that Victoria introduced in the 80's was so loved that even 30 years later, women still ask about it. The original developer of the concept "no makeup makeup," Victoria advocated and believed in the ease, simplicity and enhancing attributes of makeup, that it should be an extension of the real you, not heavy or mask-like. Victoria's original "no makeup makeup" foundation that was loved and purchased by thousands of women has finally gotten a next-generation upgrade. Featherlight, ultra-natural, blurring, color-correcting yet hydrating, our No Makeup Makeup® Foundation has been redeveloped to the highest standards and expectations of our founders.

About Victoria Jackson:

Victoria Jackson started a makeup company called Victoria Jackson Cosmetics, and it changed the beauty industry forever. Jackson first rose to prominence in the 1980s, founding her global powerhouse brand Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. Ahead of her time, she pioneered the "no makeup makeup" aesthetic that repositioned makeup as empowerment and celebrated natural beauty, irrevocably revolutionizing an industry that had been stuck in the past. Today, she continues to be a recognized beauty industry trailblazer, leading her namesake brand and cosmetics empire, in addition to being a best-selling author, award-winning medical researcher, and super mom of three. Victoria's many awards include being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2016 by Gloria Steinem and she also received the Pontifical Key Advocacy Award in 2018 at the Vatican by Pope Francis for her work to improve health for patients around the world.

About Kim Wileman:

Called the "CEO Whisperer" of the beauty industry, Kim Wileman has worked with some of the most successful founders, A-list celebrities, investors, and private equity groups aspiring to expand their brand's vision and opportunities. She founded Galla Beauty, a multi-award-winning agency that works with beauty and wellness brands looking to scale their brands through big ideas and visionary product innovation. Kim is a trusted beauty industry authority whose award-winning product innovation is on the shelves of favorite beauty destinations worldwide. Partnering with Victoria Jackson, Kim forms the other half of this powerhouse female-founder duo, bringing her deep knowledge of consumer needs and industry white space to bear on the creation of their proprietary No Makeup Makeup® Foundation.

