/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lancôme/

In the news release, BEAUTY MEETS ENDURING STYLE: LANCÔME COLLABORATES WITH "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2", issued 07-Apr-2026 by Lancôme over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a change has been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

BEAUTY MEETS ENDURING STYLE: LANCÔME COLLABORATES WITH "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2"

A collaboration for all ages: Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme's answer to timeless looking skin – perhaps helping your skin look the same as it did in 2006.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancôme, the iconic French luxury beauty house synonymous with cutting-edge skincare innovation and timeless elegance, is collaborating with 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in theaters May 1.

Rooted in a shared legacy of influence and longevity, the collaboration brings together Lancôme and "The Devil Wears Prada 2" to anchor the debut of Lancôme's newest innovation, the Absolue Longevity MD.

Lancôme Longevity MD x The Devil Wears Prada 2 (PRNewsfoto/Lancôme)

Seamlessly integrated both on and off screen, Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD was provided during the production of the film. "At Lancôme, we believe beauty does not fade with time, but becomes more resilient and more refined," said Ramzy Burns, Lancôme's General Manager. "To see this cast – whose presence and influence have endured for decades – still radiating confidence, vitality, and beauty speaks to the very essence of longevity. Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD was created to support that evolution, driving a proactive approach to skin health."

Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme's first dermatologist-validated skincare range1 grounded in Longevity Integrative Science™. It's powered by Mitopure®, the #1 selling longevity urolithin-A supplement ingredient, and adapted for topical skincare.2 The collection represents a new frontier in longevity skincare. Designed to reverse your skin's visible biological age at every life stage3, it targets visible aging signs including firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, and smoothness, helping to preserve the look of strength, vitality, and radiance over time.

"We're proud to collaborate with Lancôme on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,'" said Lylle Brier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney. "As the film's signature skincare brand, Lancôme's heritage of innovation and enduring elegance aligns seamlessly with a story that continues to define timeless style"

Extending beyond traditional product placement, the collaboration comes to life through a series of culturally driven activations designed to blur the lines between entertainment, storytelling, and commerce. In partnership with Maximum Effort, Lancôme developed a talent-led campaign that plays within the world of the film. The hero spot, "The Absolue Impossible Task," features Pauline Chalamet and Caleb Hearon reprising their film characters as they take on Miranda Priestly's "impossible task" to acquire an unreleased skincare line. The spot culminates in an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for Lancôme loyalty members, seamlessly blending film-inspired storytelling and product discovery.

Further amplifying the collaboration, Pauline Chalamet – who portrays a beauty editor at Runway Magazine – stars in a bespoke editorial content feature created with Vogue, alongside Lancôme Global Ambassador, Isabella Rossellini.

Campaign assets will roll out across digital, social, and owned platforms, supported by a robust retail presence nationwide.

By embedding itself within this iconic property that defines modern fashion and beauty-storytelling, Lancôme demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to brand building – one where narrative drives both relevance and conversion. The collaboration ultimately marks a new chapter for the brand, introducing Absolue Longevity MD as not only a skincare innovation, but a reset in its own right.

The Absolue Longevity MD collection will be available for purchase May 1, alongside the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" theatrical release.

To learn more about the collaboration and explore the Absolue Longevity MD collection, visit: https://www.lancome-usa.com/absolue-longevity-md-collection.html

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, and Vanessa Kirby.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow us on Instagram: @lancomeofficial, TikTok: @lancome.official, YouTube: @lancomeusa or Facebook: LancomeUS.

About "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Aline Brosh McKenna and Karen Rosenfelt.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

1Validated in partnership with Lancôme's advisory board of dermatologists, ensuring thorough review of testing protocols and results; comprehensive ingredient screening for efficacy, safety, and skin compatibility.

2Mitopure is the #1 selling Urolithin-A supplement based on latest 52-week unit sales, ending Dec 31st 2025. Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure oral supplement.

3Visible biological age defined as signs of aging such as firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, smoothness, etc.

Media Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Leah Pitman

Head of PR + Partnerships, Brand Engagement, Lancôme

[email protected]

Correction: A link has been added to the sixth paragraph.

SOURCE Lancôme