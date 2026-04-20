LANCÔME WELCOMES ZOE SALDAÑA AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her presence in every role reflects her modern femininity and radiant confidence: Lancôme welcomes Zoe Saldaña to its Collective of Global Ambassadors. Academy Award-winning actress, producer and global icon, Saldaña perfectly embodies the brand's sophisticated allure with a grounded perspective.

Zoe Saldaña x Lancôme | Photo: Daniel Sannwald for Lancôme

A powerhouse of progress across skincare, makeup, and fragrance, Lancôme is fueled by a radical and positive energy defined as fearless optimism. Its signature expression is one of effortless French femininity—sophisticated, slightly irreverent, and deeply connected to a global community of women moving forward on their own terms.

A LEGACY IN MOTION

An Academy Award-winning actress, Zoe Saldaña is the highest-grossing film actor of all time, having starred in the top three blockbuster films — Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. She most recently reprised her iconic role as Neytiri in the third installment of the Oscar-winning Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and starred in Emilia Pérez by filmmaker Jacques Audiard. In 2025, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rita in the Spanish-language musical crime comedy, a performance also recognized by Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, SAG and BAFTA awards in the same category.

She most recently wrapped production on season three of Taylor Sheridan's undercover CIA drama series Lioness, in which she stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, as well as executive produces through Cinestar Pictures, which she founded with her sisters Mariel and Cisely in 2013.

AUTHENTIC OPTIMISM

On joining Lancôme as a Global Ambassador, Zoe Saldaña said: "To me, Lancôme has always stood for a grounded, and deeply human vision of beauty. That speaks to who I am — as a woman, as an actress and as a parent. Beauty, to me, is about conviction: the courage to set your own terms and the confidence to uphold them. I am so proud to join this extraordinary collective and to be part of a brand that believes in an authentic beauty."

In welcoming Saldaña to Lancôme, Vania Lacascade, Lancôme Global Brand President, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Zoe Saldaña to our collective. Zoe is far more than a global icon; she is a dynamic force who bridges worlds, cultures, and generations. She brings a grounded authority and a rare intellectual depth that resonate deeply with today's women, who seek substance over surface. Beyond her energy and grace, it is her unwavering sense of self and her commitment to meaningful storytelling that make her such a powerful voice for Lancôme. Zoe doesn't just take space; she creates connection. We are proud to partner with an artist of such immense scale who moves through the world with such honesty, purpose, and luminosity."

ABSOLUE LONGEVITY MD

Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme's first dermatologist-validated skincare range1 grounded in Longevity Integrative Science™. Formulated with Mitopure®, the #1 selling longevity urolithin-A supplement ingredient, and adapted for topical skincare.2 The collection represents a new frontier in longevity skincare and is comprised of three distinctive skincare approaches — ANTICIPATE, INTERCEPT, and RESET. Designed to reverse your skin's visible biological age at every life stage3, it targets visible aging signs including firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, and smoothness, helping to preserve the look of strength, vitality, and radiance over time. In her first campaign for the brand, Zoe Saldaña will be the face of INTERCEPT.

A woman of multi-cultural heritage who leads with both vulnerability and authenticity, Saldaña joins a remarkable and diverse Collective of Global Ambassadors that includes Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, Isabella Rossellini, Aya Nakamura, and Vanessa Kirby among others.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, Isabella Rossellini, Aya Nakamura, and Vanessa Kirby.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow us on Instagram: @lancomeofficial, TikTok: @lancome.official, YouTube: @lancomeusa or Facebook: LancomeUS.

Media Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Leah Pitman

Head of PR + Partnerships, Brand Engagement, Lancôme

[email protected]

1Validated in partnership with Lancôme's advisory board of dermatologists, ensuring thorough review of testing protocols and results; comprehensive ingredient screening for efficacy, safety, and skin compatibility.

2Mitopure is the #1 selling Urolithin-A supplement based on latest 52-week unit sales, ending Dec 31st 2025. Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure oral supplement.

3Visible biological age defined as signs of aging such as firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, smoothness, etc.

SOURCE Lancôme