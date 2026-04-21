LANCÔME NAMES DEMI MOORE AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her resilience, bravery, and self-determination inspire women everywhere: Lancôme welcomes Demi Moore to its Collective of Global Ambassadors. The Academy Award nominated actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author perfectly personifies optimism as a choice, at every life stage, that lies at the heart of Lancôme's sense of purpose.

Demi Moore x Lancôme | Photo: Amy Troost for Lancôme

A powerhouse of progress across skincare, makeup, and fragrance, Lancôme is fueled by a radical and positive energy defined as fearless optimism. Its signature expression is one of effortless French femininity—sophisticated, slightly irreverent, and deeply connected to a global community of women moving forward on their own terms.

AN ENDURING ARTISTIC FORCE

An icon of contemporary culture, Demi Moore has defined and redefined herself with fearless conviction across her five-decade career. From her legend-making roles in GHOST, A FEW GOOD MEN, INDECENT PROPOSAL, and G.I. JANE to her recent, award-winning performance in THE SUBSTANCE, directed by Coralie Fargeat, Moore has consistently chosen work that challenges, elevates and transforms. Her performance in THE SUBSTANCE earned her a Golden Globe, SAG and Critics' Choice Award, along with a BAFTA, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

She most recently returned for Season 2 of the hit series "Landman," renewed for a third season (Paramount+), and will next be seen in Neon's I LOVE BOOSTERS directed by Boots Riley, which recently had its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, ahead of a wide theatrical release in May 2026. She is also set to star alongside Colman Domingo in STRANGE ARRIVALS by director Roger Ross Williams.

As a producer, New York Times bestselling author, and an enduring cultural force, Moore stands at the intersection of art, courage and self-determination.

RADICAL SELF-ACCEPTANCE

Of this new partnership, Demi Moore said, "Lancôme stands for beauty on every level beyond just the surface. It stands for progress, for the science of possibility and for the belief that women deserve to feel beautiful and uplifted at every life stage. Learning to accept oneself is a journey and it is my honor to partner with a house that celebrates the same spirit. Beauty is an act of self-care, self-love, and self-acceptance and that is what I hope to embody in our partnership."

Vania Lacascade, Lancôme Global Brand President, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Demi Moore to our Collective. A true pioneer, Demi embodies a remarkable resilience and has always forged her own path with fearlessness and conviction. Her vision of beauty - as a form of self-determination at every stage of life - deeply resonates with Lancôme. We admire her unapologetic femininity, and her ability to inspire without compromise. There is a strength in how Demi embraces every chapter of her journey, challenging traditional narratives around age and power. She has never followed a predictable path, and her constant evolution proves that experience doesn't diminish beauty, it enriches it."

ABSOLUE LONGEVITY MD

Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme's first dermatologist-validated skincare range1 grounded in Longevity Integrative Science™. Formulated with Mitopure®, the #1 selling longevity urolithin-A supplement ingredient, and adapted for topical skincare.2 The collection represents a new frontier in longevity skincare and is comprised of three distinctive skincare approaches — ANTICIPATE, INTERCEPT, and RESET. Designed to reverse your skin's visible biological age at every life stage3, it targets visible aging signs including firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, and smoothness, helping to preserve the look of strength, vitality, and radiance over time. In her first campaign for the brand, Demi Moore will be the face of RESET.

Bringing a clear and powerful perspective on feminine strength, Moore joins an exceptional Collective of Global Ambassadors that includes Zoe Saldaña, Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, Isabella Rossellini, Aya Nakamura, and Vanessa Kirby among others.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, Isabella Rossellini, Aya Nakamura, Vanessa Kirby, Zoe Saldaña, and Demi Moore.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow us on Instagram: @lancomeofficial, TikTok: @lancome.official, YouTube: @lancomeusa or Facebook: LancomeUS.

Media Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Leah Pitman

Head of PR + Partnerships, Brand Engagement, Lancôme

[email protected]

1Validated in partnership with Lancôme's advisory board of dermatologists, ensuring thorough review of testing protocols and results; comprehensive ingredient screening for efficacy, safety, and skin compatibility.

2Mitopure is the #1 selling Urolithin-A supplement based on latest 52-week unit sales, ending Dec 31st 2025. Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure oral supplement.

3Visible biological age defined as signs of aging such as firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, smoothness, etc.

SOURCE Lancôme