SEKISUI HOUSE U.S. WINS THE 2026 BUILDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Japanese Precision Standards and Longevity-Focused Design Set Apart Sekisui House U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda's BUILDER announced Sekisui House U.S. as the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, recognizing the company's commitment to long-term home performance, disciplined construction practices, and its integration of Japanese and American home building expertise. The award will be presented live at the 38th annual Builder 100 Leadership Summit in Dana Point, California, from May 4 to 6.

Photo by Benjamin Rasmussen

Ranking No. 8 on the 2026 Builder 100 list, Sekisui House U.S. closed 11,712 homes in 2025 and generated $6.44 billion in revenue, reflecting the company's growing national scale and operational strength.

"Sekisui House U.S. exemplifies what this award represents—a builder with a clear long-term vision, disciplined execution, and a deep commitment to quality," says Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Their ability to integrate global research, precision construction standards, and local market expertise sets a strong example for the industry and underscores why they are deserving of this year's recognition."

Sekisui House U.S. was officially formed following Sekisui House Ltd.'s $4.9 billion acquisition of M.D.C. Holdings in 2024, with the organization rebranding in early 2026. The transition unified the company's home building operations under a single national platform while preserving local market expertise. The company operates across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, and includes its premium brand SHAWOOD, which incorporates advance Japanese housing technology with customer centric designs.

The company is led by CEO David Viger, who joined the organization in 2004 as a superintendent and rose through the ranks to become CEO of M.D.C. Holdings in January 2025. His background continues to shape the company's emphasis on jobsite execution, internal quality controls, and self-governance standards adopted from Sekisui House's Japanese operations.

"Being named BUILDER's 2026 Builder of the Year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the people behind this company," says Viger. "This recognition belongs to our field teams, division leaders, and partners who take pride in how these homes are built every day. It reinforces our commitment to building homes that are designed to perform, age well, and support homeowners over the long term."

Sekisui House U.S. differentiates itself through rigorous internal construction checks, durable material selection, and research-driven design informed by Sekisui House's extensive research and development facilities in Japan.

The award will be bestowed live at the Builder 100 Leadership Summit, which brings together the nation's top home building executives. Additional information on the summit can be found at builder100.com.

Previous Builder of the Year winners include Dream Finders Homes (2025), United Homes Group (2024), Ashton Woods Homes (2023), Landsea Homes (2022), Stanley Martin Homes (2021), and Taylor Morrison (2020). A full list of winners and their feature stories can be found on https://www.builderonline.com. A full magazine profile of Sekisui House U.S. will appear in an upcoming print edition of BUILDER.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the home building industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the No. 1 resource—via its award-winning journalism and industry events—for anyone involved in new-home construction. Primarily focused on the single-family sector, BUILDER strives to help home builders manage their operations, large and small, more efficiently and profitably. Residential construction pros turn to BUILDER for housing-related news, market analysis, design trends, M&A deals, building product coverage, and more.

About Sekisui House U.S.

Sekisui House U.S. is a home builder operating across 14 states in the United States. Backed by Sekisui House, Ltd., Japan's largest home builder, Sekisui House U.S. pursues excellence in design, construction, and material quality based on the highest-level proprietary building standards, developed through decades of housing research and proven expertise in Japan. By integrating these with local markets and diverse lifestyles across the U.S., the company delivers homes designed for long-term comfort and livability.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zonda