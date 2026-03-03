Zonda Secures 8 Neal Award Finalist Spots for Editorial Excellence

BUILDER and JLC Recognized Across Top Editorial and Design Categories

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda publications have been named finalists in eight categories for the 72nd annual Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious honors in specialized journalism. This year's nominations recognize excellence across Zonda's flagship brands, BUILDER and JLC, spanning editorial, design, video, and technical content.

Cover images from five of the eight Neal Award nominations for BUILDER and JLC.

The nominations highlight the strength and creativity of Zonda's media and editorial teams, reinforcing the company's longstanding commitment to delivering industry-leading journalism that informs, educates, and inspires housing professionals.

"To be recognized by the Neal Awards is an honor that speaks to both consistency and ambition," said Symone Strong, managing editor of BUILDER. "Our team is relentless about producing journalism that not only informs but leads the conversation in our industry. This recognition underscores the impact and authority our brands bring to the market."

The Jesse H. Neal Awards, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize excellence in business-to-business journalism and have celebrated editorial achievement since 1955.

Zonda's 2026 Neal Award Finalists by Category:

Best Art Direction for a Cover Builder Q1 Cover — BUILDER



Best Award Coverage Builder's Choice Design Awards — BUILDER



Best Explanatory Content Builder's Explanatory Journalism — BUILDER



Best Overall Art Direction/Design Builder Magazine — BUILDER



Best Profile Article Andersen's Green Machine: Meet Its First Sustainability Officer — BUILDER



Best Short-Form Video Inside Edge Series — BUILDER



Best Single Issue of a Magazine Builder Q4 — BUILDER



Best Technical/Scientific Content The Hidden Mechanics of Energy-Efficient Homes — JLC



Winners will be announced at the Neal Awards ceremony on April 21 in New York City. Learn more about the Neal Awards and view all 2026 finalists at https://siia.net/neals/.

Visit ZondaHome.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Instagram @zondahome for continued updates and information.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the home building industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the No. 1 resource—via its award-winning journalism and industry events—for anyone involved in new-home construction. Primarily focused on the single-family sector, BUILDER strives to help home builders manage their operations, large and small, more efficiently and profitably. Residential construction pros turn to BUILDER for housing-related news, market analysis, design trends, M&A deals, building product coverage, and more.

About The Journal of Light Construction (JLC)

The Journal of Light Construction is written by and for residential and light commercial contractors. Its pro-grade, detailed, and step-by-step instructions make it the leading training destination for the industry. Readers are a dynamic audience of builders, remodelers, and general contractors intent on improving their craftsmanship, processes, and businesses.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zonda