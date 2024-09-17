BEB board elects new president, Bruce Graham, and celebrates progress for global child welfare under leadership of Mark Schwartz

BEB provides free software system to 14 countries and their child welfare systems

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEB board has selected Bruce Graham to assume the role of its 4th president. In June of this year, Bruce retired as chief strategy officer of Tyler Technologies, BEB's initial corporate partner. Bruce's leadership at Tyler while serving as division president and then as board chair of BEB resulted in the creation of Children First Software and its implementation by governments and NGOs. His transition from BEB board chairman to president will enable him to devote more time to furthering BEB's vision and mission and launching the organization into its next chapter.

Since 2017, Mark Schwartz has served as BEB's president and guided the expansion of Children First Software from 3 to 14 countries, with over 50,000 children's digital profiles created during his leadership and over 9,000 children moved from institutions to families. Mark brought the discipline of a corporate executive to the non-profit arena. During his leadership, the BEB team and technology expanded, partnerships formed and CFS expanded its impact of transforming countries' child welfare systems. Over his nine years, Mark chose to forego compensation to benefit BEB's mission and ultimately children of the world. On September 1, Mark retired from his role as president but is maintaining his involvement in BEB as a board member.

Luke Morrow, a founding board member of BEB, will assume the role of board chairman for the second time. Luke is president and co-owner of Morrow Renewables, and his experiences of building and growing companies are invaluable to BEB. He and his wife Lori have five children, including a son adopted from Ethiopia.

BEB envisions a world where every child has the chance to grow up in a loving family.

