BEB celebrates 5,779 children who have returned to family with the help of Children First Software

News provided by

Both Ends Believing

30 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

National Reunification Month closes as a time to promote efforts to keep children in families

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Reunification Month comes to a close, we recognize the work being done to bring children out of a variety of circumstances and back to their families. BEB gets a firsthand glimpse of children moving from institutions to biological families in countries across the globe with the help of Children First Software (CFS). To date, decision-makers have reunified 5,779 children because CFS gives them transparent and reliable information.  

Continue Reading

One of the recent stories from the BEB Uganda team is the perfect example of what reunification looks like. Five siblings (four sisters and one brother) were victims of child abandonment and placed in separate institutions due to age limitations in Uganda. The brother was under five years old and was separated from his four sisters. Without the use of CFS, there was no way of knowing if these children were siblings and had any living family.

While visiting the facility where the sisters lived, the BEB team discovered their brother was registered in CFS at another facility. As a result, the team was not only able to reunite the siblings, but they are now actively working to reunify the five of them with their paternal uncle. With the help of CFS, these children will soon leave the institutions and return to family.

We want this story to be echoed across the world so more governments and child welfare workers will use CFS to expedite the placement of institutionalized children in to families. BEB is working diligently to expand their reach and efforts in Africa and Latin America.           

About BEB

BEB was founded in January 2010 as a 501(c)(3) organization to promote systemic change for vulnerable children. BEB works to capture comprehensive digital profiles of children through Children First Software (CFS), a technology-driven advocate designed to identify a child's best opportunity for family-based care. Partnering with countries around the world, we transform the process to move children to their best future, a chance to grow and flourish in a loving family.

Margaret Elizabeth McKissack
Vice President, External Affairs, BEB
[email protected]
www.bebglobal.org
214.850.7532

SOURCE Both Ends Believing

Also from this source

BEB e Equador fazem parceria para implementar o Children First Software e exercer impacto no Sistema de Bem-estar Infantil

BEB y Ecuador se asocian para implementar Children First Software para impactar el Sistema del Bienestar Infantil

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.