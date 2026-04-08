EF Ultimate Break Turns Travel Daydreams into Reality With "Win Your Wishlist" Event

New research from The State of Gen Z & Young Millennial Travel reveals how young adults are prioritizing purpose, their heritage, and meaningful connections to the world they explore.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential travel for young adults, today announced "Win Your Wishlist," a new promotional event inviting young travelers to turn their wanderlust daydreams into a travel reality. One lucky wishlist traveler will be awarded up to $4,000 toward their next EF Ultimate Break trip, applicable to more than 175 tours offered across the six continents the company visits worldwide.

The promotion coincides with the launch of The State of Gen Z & Young Millennial Travel, Vol. III, a leading traveler sentiment study that offers a view into the insights and thoughts of young adults interested in touring the world. Conducted in partnership with Qualtrics Research, the latest findings show that Gen Z and millennials are continuing to prioritize travel, even as they navigate economic uncertainty and a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

"Our 'Win Your Wishlist' promotion reflects how Gen Z and millennials continue to prioritize travel rather than treating it as a 'someday goal,' even amid today's economic pressures and a more uncertain global landscape," said Michelle McNeice, VP of Marketing at EF Ultimate Break. "The data shows a generation approaching travel more intentionally, looking for experiences that allow them to learn something new, reconnect with their roots, and spend meaningful time with others."

Win Your Wishlist: How to Enter

From today, April 8, through May 15, travelers can head to EFUltimateBreak.com, fill out the pop-up form and start building their dream travel wishlist for a chance to win a $4,000 tour credit. Just use the heart icon to save any tours that catch your eye, and you're automatically entered. Whether it's learning to make pasta in Italy, hiking through Peru, or tracing family roots in Ireland, the only requirement is imagination.

Full terms and conditions are available here.

What Young Adults Say: Traveling with Intention

Newly released findings from EF Ultimate Break's State of Gen Z & Young Millennial Travel, Vol. III, a study of more than 1,000 American travelers ages 18–35, offers a closer look at the motivations shaping how young adults travel today. The data reveals a generation that is hungry for Europe, willing to invest in quality experiences: 62% want to visit Nordic, central, or western European destinations for their next vacation; most expect to spend $2,000–$4,000 on a 10-day international trip; and nearly 60% decide and book within six months — reflecting a shift toward spontaneous, intentional travel.

Other topics included:

Skillcations & Learning: 93% say learning a new skill while traveling matters most, signaling a shift toward experience over escape.





93% say learning a new skill while traveling matters most, signaling a shift toward experience over escape. Heritage & Genealogy: 69% have taken or plan to take a trip to connect with their roots - proof travel is now as much about identity as indulgence.





69% have taken or plan to take a trip to connect with their roots - proof travel is now as much about identity as indulgence. Digital Detox & Wellness: 83% say they crave time offline while traveling. Today's travelers are seeking true connection, not more connectivity.





83% say they crave time offline while traveling. Today's travelers are seeking true connection, not more connectivity. Microvacations: 90% have taken between one and five microvacations in the past year, a sign of young adult travelers facing the reality of more limited paid time off as we return-to-office.





90% have taken between one and five microvacations in the past year, a sign of young adult travelers facing the reality of more limited paid time off as we return-to-office. Glamping: 62% choose glamping over traditional camping, redefining what "outdoorsy" means for young travelers.





62% choose glamping over traditional camping, redefining what "outdoorsy" means for young travelers. Regenerative Travel: By their 30s, 69% say it's very or extremely important not to feel exhausted after a trip with more regenerative travel becoming more of a focus.

Taken together, the findings point to a generation redefining what travel means. For Gen Z and young millennials, travel is less about checking destinations off a list and more about experiences that offer learning, self-discovery, and meaningful connection with the places and people they encounter along the way.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/blog/state-of-gen-z-and-millennial-travel-vol-iii

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

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SOURCE EF Ultimate Break