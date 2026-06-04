Murder at the Manor: EF Ultimate Break Announces Ultimate Murder Mystery: London to Ashridge House

Inspired by Gen Z and Millennials' true crime obsession, EF Ultimate Break's newest tour in the United Kingdom trades sightseeing for sleuthing with two nights inside King Henry VIII's former estate in the English countryside

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential travel for Gen Z and Millennial adults, today announced the launch of Ultimate Murder Mystery: London to Ashridge House — a 7-day guided experience combining the energy of London, day tripping through the Cotswolds , and an all-inclusive, two-night stay at Ashridge House — a centuries-old Gothic estate that once was home to King Henry VIII and is now owned by EF. On this tour, travelers won't just tour this historical property; they'll help solve a crime inside of it.

The tour runs from January 23-29, 2027, with pricing starting at $2499 per person*. You can find all information on Ultimate Murder Mystery: London to Ashridge House here.

*Pricing is land only. EF Ultimate Break does offer the option to book travel with flights for an additional fee. Interest-free payment plans and low $150 down payments are available to secure your spot on tour.

"This generation grew up on escape rooms, true crime podcasts, and cultural phenomena like The Traitors — and now they want to live inside the story, not just consume it," said Alyssa Sands, Director of Market Development at EF Ultimate Break. "We know young travelers are looking for experiences that feel social, memorable, and a little unexpected, so we're excited to bring the Ultimate Murder Mystery on the road with us."

The Scene of the Crime

Travelers arrive in London to a Welcome Dinner before spending two days diving into the city's darker side: a spooky guided sightseeing tour through its most notorious streets, plus free time to catch a West End show, explore spooky bars, or hunt for the perfect costume at one of London's beloved thrift shops.

Travelers will experience the Cotswolds on a memory-making daytrip before arriving at Ashridge House, a sprawling neo-Gothic estate in Hertfordshire. As an EF-owned property, Ashridge House offers EF Ultimate Break travelers exclusive access to a side of the English countryside few visitors ever experience.

That evening, the crime is committed. Over two consecutive murder mystery dinners (each with dinner and drinks included) the case unfolds across Ashridge House's grand halls and candlelit rooms, led by a theatrically inclined Tour Director with a flair for the dramatic. Clues accumulate. Suspects multiply. After dinner, travelers retreat to the estate's library for board games and their best theories before returning the next night to crack the case.

The full Ashridge experience also includes a champagne house tour of the estate, afternoon tea with scones and complimentary use of the leisure facilities: pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room. The Vault Cocktail Bar, the in-manor pub on the estate, is open nightly and features the best in mixology. Days at Ashridge House include breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The tour closes with a Farewell Dinner back in London. By the end of the week, the case will be closed — but the stories won't be. Travelers head home with a solved mystery, a group of new friends, and a trip that was anything but ordinary.

Save Big, Flexibility and Traveler Safety

With affordability being one of the biggest concerns for Gen Z and Millennial travelers, EF Ultimate Break has travelers covered with stress-free booking!

EF Ultimate Break offers travelers:

Low $99 down payments to secure spots on tour

Interest-free monthly payment plans

Affordable "Cancel for Any Reason" protection plans

Special $100 first time traveler discounts and $250+ repeat traveler discounts

And no one cares for travelers like we do at EF Ultimate Break, where traveler safety is a top priority. From our EF Global Safety Network to our crisis response team, we lead the way in safety and support. Our experts constantly review national and international travel guidelines to ensure your trip will meet our rigorous safety—and satisfaction—standards.

Always there when you need us:

24/7 on-call support

Full-time trained Tour Director

Regular quality and safety checks on all accommodations

On the ground support across all destinations

60+ years of experience supporting travelers on tour

See here for more on our focus on traveler safety.

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Ultimate Break, Go Ahead Tours, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify. Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months. Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Visit to learn more: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/refer-a-friend

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program.

Media partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more.

Loved your EF Ultimate Break trip? Tell a friend and earn. Through EF World Journeys' referral program, travelers receive $100 in travel credit for every friend who books — with every fifth referral earning $500 and no cap on total rewards. Learn more here.

SOURCE EF Ultimate Break