Bechtel and Greentown Labs Houston partner to drive energy transition

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Bechtel is thrilled to announce our partnership with Greentown Labs in Houston – the city's first-ever climatetech startup incubator. Greentown Labs is expanding to the energy capital of the world to be an on-the-ground catalyst for accelerating the energy transition and wants to help the City of Houston reach its 2050 goals through the deployment of existing and new climatetech solutions.



"Energy transition to a lower carbon future will be achieved through collaboration, shared experiences, and advances in technology and innovative solutions," said Paul Marsden, president of Oil, Gas, and Chemicals. "Our partnership with Greentown Labs offers a fantastic opportunity to bring together the energy community, thought leaders, and our next-generation innovators in a creative and energizing way to jointly take on the environmental challenges our world is faced with. We look forward to developing new paths forward to a cleaner, greener, safer and fairer future for all."

"Five years ago, climate change wasn't a topic among many conversations in Houston," said Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "Things have changed. Houston is buzzing with incredible climatetech startups, world-leading energy organizations, and a thriving investment community. At Greentown Houston we aim to bring the ecosystem together and collaborate toward our decarbonized future."



Energy plays a key role in promoting social and economic progress — and technological advancements have created new opportunities to improve how we bring power to communities worldwide. Bechtel customers are accelerating their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve a future of net zero emissions. Today, more than half of global gross domestic product is produced in countries and regions that have committed to decarbonization targets.

Bechtel shares this sense of urgency. As the world continues to seek efficient ways to transition to alternative sources of energy, we are providing our customers with effective ways to contribute to a clean energy future.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporate, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. And a recently-opened incubator in Houston, TX, Greentown Labs is home to more than 140 startups and has supported more than 330 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 6,500 direct jobs and have raised more than $1.2 billion in funding. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com



About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Bechtel:

Mat Ovenden

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-713-235-3041

Greentown Labs:

Julia Travaglini

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

