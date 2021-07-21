Bechtel names John Howanitz president of Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit

"Our partners and customers trust us to deliver solutions of international significance, such as nuclear defense and the transition to clean energy," said Craig Albert, Bechtel president and chief operating officer. "John's experience in delivery of energy, environmental, national security, and mission-critical projects combined with his long record of developing and maintaining customer relationships make him an ideal choice."

The change will be effective September 1.

Howanitz is currently senior vice president and general manager of Bechtel's nuclear security and commercial nuclear power business line. He has oversight of more than 27,000 employees managing, operating, building, sustaining, and improving Bechtel-affiliated sites in the U.S. Department of Energy's Nuclear Security Enterprise and commercial nuclear power projects.

Major construction projects include the $6.5 billion Uranium Processing Facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex, the Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 civil nuclear project in the state of Georgia, and a portfolio of more than 100 capital projects Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory worth $470 million. In his new role, Howanitz will add oversight of environmental cleanup projects including the $16.8 billion Hanford Waste Treatment Plant in Washington state and a waste retrievals project at the Sellafield Site in England; two plants in the U.S. currently destroying the last of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile; launch facility design and construction for the U.S. Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program; and engineering and construction of NASA's Mobile Launcher 2 project.

During his 39 years with Bechtel, Howanitz has held leadership roles on projects ranging from fossil power plants, nuclear power plants, combined-cycle natural gas units, waste-to-energy facilities, and mission-critical government projects.

"The men and women on Bechtel projects are passionate, patriotic, and dedicated to the mission," Howanitz said. "They deliver extraordinary results for our customers and I'm honored to succeed Barb in this role."

Rusinko retires after five years as president of Nuclear, Security & Environmental. Under her leadership, the business unit expanded into the space and naval infrastructure markets and grew its decades-long support for the commercial nuclear power industry – which today has grown into advanced nuclear power. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a licensed professional engineer, a founding member of Bechtel's [email protected] employee organization, and a lifetime member of the Society of Women Engineers.

"Barb is the rare leader whose excellent technical skills are matched only by her passion for our colleagues in the field, the customers we serve, and the communities who benefit from the projects we deliver," Albert said. "She is a role model for the next generation of engineers and builders."

