Becker's Healthcare Names GLOBO Language Solutions to 2026 Top Places to Work in Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions , the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, is proud to announce its recognition by Becker's Healthcare as one of 2026's 165 Top Places to Work in Healthcare . This prestigious distinction honors hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies that prioritize employee development and well-being and go above and beyond to support their employees and communities.

"We're honored Becker's Healthcare values our inclusive workplace culture we've built," said Dipak Patel, CEO, GLOBO Language Solutions. "Being recognized as a top place to work in healthcare is a testament to the extraordinary people who make up GLOBO. Our team is dedicated to expanding language access to help healthcare organizations deliver equitable, high-quality care at every step of the patient journey—work that drives meaningful outcomes for our clients and their patients."

GLOBO's listing in Becker's Healthcare noted its "vision to expand AI interpretation when a human interpreter isn't available reinforces a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and rigorous quality standards that prioritize patient safety and cultural respect." Highlighted are the company's operational equity practices helping grow women in leadership and strengthen pay parity, its employee benefits designed around flexibility and whole-person support, peer-recognition programs, wellness initiatives, and deep investment in professional development.

At the heart of GLOBO's culture is its community of more than 10,000 linguists and interpreters, who strive daily to ensure patients with limited English proficiency receive accurate, culturally sensitive care. GLOBO delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms, GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect . The spirit of creating innovation with intention is reflected in GLOBO's AI healthcare-optimized interpreter, GLOBO KAI™ , which expands language access to fill gaps when a human interpreter isn't immediately available in non-clinical, low-risk settings. Another initiative, GLOBO Live Quality , provides real-time quality assurance for every interpreting session, helping ensure every interaction is compliant, professional, and consistent.

The Becker's Healthcare 2026 Top Places to Work in Healthcare list is developed through nominations and editorial research, with additional consideration given to rankings and awards from organizations such as Forbes, Newsweek, and Great Place to Work. Organizations are evaluated on their contributions to employee well-being, professional growth, and community engagement.

View the full list here .

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC