Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

According to a recent publication by Wu et al. more than 27% of samples from patients undergoing IVF may require dilution and subsequent reruns.1 The Access Sensitive Estradiol assay has the broadest measuring range on the market, surpassing clinical decision limits for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) hyper-responders. This may allow laboratories to report accurate patient results, while avoiding these costly dilutions. Access Sensitive Estradiol is the only assay in the market with published pediatric reference ranges. The assay's unique combination of high sensitivity and broadest measuring range aims to provide better operational efficiency, reduce cost and deliver quality results to make a difference in patients' reproductive health.

"The new Access Sensitive Estradiol assay offers improved measurement of low levels of estradiol, such as those typically found in men, pediatric populations and post-menopausal women. There is emerging evidence that estradiol levels play an important role in maintaining men's reproductive health. Hence, this new assay will enable accurate testing for estradiol in all patient populations," said Michael Samoszuk, M.D., chief medical officer, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

The launch of Access Sensitive Estradiol follows the recent FDA clearance of Beckman Coulter's automated Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) assay in the United States. Together, these assays expand the company's reproductive health portfolio, making it a comprehensive menu of reproductive endocrinology and prenatal screening assays. The reproductive portfolio is available for use in common reagent packs and with standardized results on the entire Beckman Coulter family of immunoassay systems -including the Access 2, DxI 600 and DxI 800- designed to drive operational efficiency for clinical laboratories.

Beckman Coulter's broad portfolio of diagnostic instruments with standardized test menus are designed for scalability from a small physician office setting to an ultra-high volume laboratory. When laboratories work with Beckman Coulter, there is a range of solutions available for changing needs including instrumentation, automation and clinical information management tools.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. For over 80 years, Beckman Coulter has been the partner of choice for healthcare organizations. Our scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world. We share in our customers' mission toward continuous improvement and quality patient care because we believe when efficiency and clinical outcomes are improved, patients benefit and we can move healthcare forward for every person.

Wu, CH; Kuo, TC; Wu, HH; Yeh, GP; Tsai, HD. "High serum estradiol levels are not detrimental to in vitro fertilization outcome." Taiwan J Obstet Gynecol, 2007 March, 46(1) 54-9.

