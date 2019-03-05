Become A Planet Fitness Black Card® Member And Bring A Work Out Buddy Everyday For Free

HAMPTON, N.H., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., celebrates its current PF Black Card®* promotion with tips to hit the gym with a workout buddy, as one of the key PF Black Card membership perks is the ability to bring a guest with you for free, whenever you want. Starting today, Planet Fitness has a limited time offer available for new members only to sign up for Black Card memberships for just $1 down (enrollment fee), then $21.99 a month with no commitment.

Black Card perks include access to any Planet Fitness club at no additional charge and additional amenities such as unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds and more. The promotion runs through March 13 at any of its more than 1,700 clubs throughout the United States. Click here to find a Planet Fitness near you.

Brian Zehetner, Director of Health and Fitness for Planet Fitness, shares five exercises to have fun doing with a workout buddy, including:

The Partner Switch-a-Roo. Implement alternating cardio and strength exercises, allowing both of you to oscillate back and forth between movements (and machines, if needed) in a time-efficient manner, all while completing the exact same workout. This set-up also allows you to skip a break and go back-to-back if you're looking to pump up the intensity. Get Your Heart Racing. Squeeze in a great cardio workout with some High Intensity Interval Training (also referred to as HIIT). If one of you is doing the high interval portion, your partner can do the low interval before switching. Don't forget to cheer each other on as the workout progresses to feel motivated throughout the circuit. In Friends We Trust. It's important to challenge yourself when strength training, however, always use a spotter (a.k.a. your bestie) if you find a particular weight or movement challenging. They'll allow you to push yourself past your limits in the safest way possible, and you know your partner will have your back. If your friend is unsure of how to spot an exercise, ask our friendly staff for assistance. Hot Potato Pass. Pass a medicine ball back and forth as one of you does a sit-up before tossing. When your partner catches the ball, s/he will descend into a sit-up and toss it back. If you're looking for a challenge, continue on for 30 repetitions (15 for each individual). Twist and Share. Stand back-to-back with one of you holding a medicine ball. Rotate your torsos in the same direction, allowing the one who has the ball to pass to the other. Continue for 20 rotations (10 for each individual) before passing it back in the opposite direction.

"Planet Fitness encourages all members to reach their goals – whether large or small – and a strong support system can really help. Working out with a buddy fuels excitement and motivation," said Brian Zehetner, Director of Health and Fitness at Planet Fitness. "A big part of weaving fitness into your lifestyle is to make it fun, and our invitation to all Black Card members to bring in a friend with them anytime helps foster an inclusive and supportive community."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members next week, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had more than 12.5 million members and 1,742 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

