BEDGEAR®, Ashley HomeStore and Dallas Mavericks Donate Breathable Bedding Products To Ensure Dallas Fire Department Station No. 8 Responders 'Wake Ready'

BEDGEAR also will provide M1X plush mattresses, which take comfort and responsiveness to a whole new level. The plush design cradles every curve while maintaining resilient stability for superior, lasting comfort. The mattress cover includes BEDGEAR's patented Dri-Tec® cover that wicks away moisture to keep the first responders dry. The Air-X® breathable mesh sides keep air flowing around the body.

Also being donated is BEDGEAR's Basic Sheets. Besides being exceptionally soft as well as wrinkle and stain resistant, they are hypoallergenic and ideal for all seasons. They include an enhanced elastic on the fitted sheet to ensure a secure grip.

This donation and renovation of Fire Station 8 in Dallas is in honor of International Firefighters' Day on May 4. In addition to the makeover of the firefighters' living and sleep quarters, Mavs' team member Josh Richardson will participate in a virtual meet-and-greet to thank them for their service. Richardson has a personal connection to this project as his father, Michael, is a retired firefighter.

"The overall health of these courageous men and women is a top priority for BEDGEAR, and we are dedicated to giving them the bedding essentials they need to make the most of their recovery time," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "One of BEDGEAR's mottos is to 'wake ready' and these firefighters genuinely need to."

"The firefighters of the Dallas Fire Department 8 are working even more extensive hours, not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also following the devastating winter storm that shook the area earlier this year," said Dallas Mavericks SVP of External Affairs Katie Edwards. "We hope this donation provides some relief to our local heroes who are spending time away from their families and friends. The Mavs want them to know they are loved."

